Global Pneumatic Equipments Market Key Manufacturers, Suppliers and Forecast 2019

The global Pneumatic Equipments market is valued at million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Pneumatic Equipments volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Pneumatic Equipments market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Festo

Smc

Metabo

Silvent

Exair

Hazet

Parker

Bahco

Guardair

Jwl

Kitz Micro Filter

Cejn

Coilhose

Sata

Prevost

Aventics

Ningbo Pneumission

Airtx

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Straight Nozzle

Angled Nozzle

Others

Segment by Application

Industrial Machinery

Electronics

Automotive

Others

