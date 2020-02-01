Global Procure-To-Pay Solutions Market 2019 Size, Trends, Industry Analysis, Leading Players & Future Forecast by 2025
Procure-To-Pay Solutions Market:
Executive Summary
Procure-To-Pay Solutions is a fully integrated solution designed to support an end-to-end process that begins with goods and services requisitioning and ends with ready-to-pay files for upload into an accounts payable system.
In 2018, the global Procure-To-Pay Solutions market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Procure-To-Pay Solutions status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Procure-To-Pay Solutions development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Zycus
Arvato
Ariba
GEP
SAP
Infosys
Comarch
Proactis
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
SaaS
On-premise
Market segment by Application, split into
Healthcare
Telecommunication
Automotive
BFSI
Oil & gas
Retail
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Procure-To-Pay Solutions status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Procure-To-Pay Solutions development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Procure-To-Pay Solutions are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
1 Report Overview
2 Global Growth Trends
3 Market Share by Key Players
4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application
5 United States
6 Europe
7 China
8 Japan
9 Southeast Asia
10 India
11 Central & South America
12 International Players Profiles
13 Market Forecast 2019-2025
14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
15 Appendix
Continuous…
