Global Residential Elevators Glassdoor Market Production, Valuation and Sales Forecast 2019

Residential elevators are a type of elevators installed in residential. Residential Elevators include platform lifts, Cabin lifts and wheelchair lifts.

As the arrival of population aging, residential elevators are more and more popular. Residential elevator is very helpful for the access solution of the disabled. It looks promising that the global revenue market of residential elevators is about 15.86 billion USD in 2023.

Europe is the largest and the most mature market, as there are many famous elevator manufacturers engaged in the home lift and platform lift market. Some manufacturer also export residential elevators to other countries like China thorough these cooperative partners such as design and installation companies.

China is the fast growing market as the fast development of its real estate industry in the last several years. Though the growth speed is slowing since 2016, the residential elevator market is still enjoying a fast growth rate as the desire for better experience.

The global Residential Elevators market is valued at 13900 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 18600 million US$ by the end of 2025,

growing at a CAGR of 3.7% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Residential Elevators volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Residential Elevators market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

ThyssenKrupp

Otis

Mitsubishi

Hitachi

Cibes

Aritco

Stannah

Fujitec

RAM Manufacturing

Orona

Kone

Inclinator

Yungtay Engineering

Terry Lifts

Barduva

Yuncheng

Kleeman

Dongnan

Sigma

Canny Elevator

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Platform Lifts

Cabin Lifts

Other Lifts

Segment by Application

Private Home

Public Space

