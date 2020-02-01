Gynecology Devices Market – Women’s Health Across Several Emerging Economies has Played a Vital Role in Market Growth

Global Gynecology Devices Market – Snapshot

Gynecological diseases represent a collective term given to different medical conditions specific to the female reproductive system. Thus, gynecological diseases include conditions affecting the uterus, ovaries and their appendages. Gynecological devices are medical devices that are utilized exclusively in gynecological procedures such as surgeries, diagnosis, and routine examination. The global gynecology devices market was valued at US$ 16,840.95 Mn in 2017. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 4.1% from 2018 to 2026.

The number of gynecological procedures performed has increased in the last decade, owing to the rise in prevalence of gynecological diseases. Change in lifestyle of the global female population has gradually enhanced their healthcare requirements. Consistent rise in awareness about health and well-being has led to an increase in the demand for better gynecological treatments. Sensing this opportunity, medical device manufacturers worldwide have devised more innovative gynecological devices that have better efficacy and cause less discomfort to patients by offering quick recovery. Evolution of endometrial ablation devices for the treatment of menorrhagia and the usage of endoscopes in performing gynecological surgeries have turned out to be prime developments in the gynecology devices market in the last few years. Additionally, the latest generation of female sterilization and contraceptive devices, such as transcervical sterilization implants and sub dermal contraceptive implants, and introduction of robotic endoscopy in gynecological surgeries indicate that the future of gynecological devices would witness fair growth

The global gynecology devices market has been segmented based on product type and region. Furthermore, in terms of product type, the market has been divided into surgical devices, hand instruments, diagnostic imaging systems, and gynecological chairs. The surgical devices segment is likely to account for a leading share of the global market during the forecast period owing to increase in prevalence of minimally invasive gynecological procedures and increased efficacy of endometrial ablation, which has fuelled the demand for endometrial ablation surgical devices.

