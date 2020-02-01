Heat Recovery Steam Generators Market – Global Market Overview with In-depth Data and industry analysis 2019

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Global Heat Recovery Steam Generators Market Research Report 2019” to its huge collection of research reports. An insight on the important factors and trends influencing the market.

Heat recovery steam generator or waste heat boilers help to convert water into superheated steam. It involves four critical components, namely, evaporator, economizer, water preheater and superheater that are used to meet the operating requirements of the entire unit. It provides the thermodynamic link between the gas and the steam turbines to achieve optimum performance in a combined cycle power plant. Heat recovery is extensively used in energy projects. Heat Recovery Steam Generators are used in gas power plants as a capital equipment to minimize carbon emission.

The vast rise in demand for improved energy efficiency of power plants and the power generation process and the availability of encouraging government incentives and rebates for enhancing the energy efficiency of the same are the key factors fueling the growth of the global heat recovery steam generators market. An increasing inclination towards the use of clean power generation technologies, the thriving industrial sector, especially across developing economies such as India and China, is also driving the increased demand for heat recovery steam generators globally.

However, the after-effects of recent economic slowdowns in established markets such as Europe and certain parts of North America have adversely affected the prices of natural gas, which has dampened the spirits of power generation companies wanting to foray into the field of mixed-cycle power plants to a certain extent. However, the issue is expected to have only a moderate impact on the overall growth prospects of the market in the near future. Another key challenge faced by companies in the global heat recovery steam generators market is the lack of product differentiation, which has led to intense competition in terms of product costs.

Segment by Type

Horizontal HRSGs

Vertical HRSGs

Segment by Application

Utilities

Chemicals

Refineries

Pulp & Paper

Commercial

Others

