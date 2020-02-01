Helideck Monitoring System Market Outlook 2028-2026: Kongsberg Gruppen ASA, Fugro N.V., Vaisala Inc., Miros AS, RH Marine Group BV, ASB Systems PVT. LTD, AWA Marine

A helideck is a heliport positioned on a floating or fixed offshore facility such as an exploration or production unit used for the exploitation of oil or gas. Offshore meteorological observations require devices designed to withstand the hardest environmental conditions. Since, civil and military helicopters are required to operate in such hostile environments, a helideck monitoring system is used to scrutinize helideck motion for improved flight and passenger safety during helicopter landings and take-off operations.

Prominent players operating in the Helideck monitoring system market include Kongsberg Gruppen ASA, Fugro N.V., Vaisala Inc., Miros AS, RH Marine Group BV, ASB Systems PVT. LTD, AWA Marine, Observator Group, ShoreConnection International AS, RigStat LP, Automasjon and Data AS, ABB Group, and Monitor Systems Ltd. among others.

The system also monitors wind speed and direction, air temperature and barometric pressure, and helideck attitude and vertical velocity. Furthermore, it provides real time monitoring of helideck motion and weather conditions and can be interfaced to meteorological sensors to display navigation data in a clear, easy-to-read graphic user interface. Moreover, automatic generation of a helideck report can be sent by e-mail to the helicopter operator. This helideck report includes vessel information, motion data, meteorological data and logistic information vital for helicopter operations.

Helideck monitoring system was introduced as an aid to improve safety in offshore operations. However, today, offshore vessels and rigs completely rely on helicopters to transport their crew safely to and from work. Understanding that motions and harsh weather conditions represent potential hazards to offshore helicopter operations, helideck monitoring system is designed to support helicopter pilots to make vital safety decisions before take-off, during the approach and while on-deck. Therefore, stringent industry safety regulations have also evolved and are further driving the growth of the helideck monitoring system market. Increasing ships and vessel traffic across the world and high installation flexibility are other factors aiding the growth of the market.

Opportunity anticipated to boost the helideck monitoring system market includes several technological advantages the OEMs are offering such as user friendly graphical user interface, automatic and manual generation of helideck report, system ability to be connected to LAN for further data distribution, long term data logging capability for further data analysis, provision of virtual server installations, remote diagnostics and software upgrades to keep up-to-date with regulation changes, intrinsically safe solutions, expandable to form an integrated asset monitoring system etc.

The helideck monitoring system market can be classified on the basis of component, product scale, application, end-use industry, and geography. Based on component, the helideck monitoring system market can be segmented into hardware and software. The hardware segment can be further bifurcated into sensors and others. Motion sensors, wind sensors, and meteorology sensors constitute the sensors sub segment of the helideck monitoring system market. Based on product scale, the market can be classified into original equipment manufacturer and aftermarket. In terms of application, the helideck monitoring system market can be bifurcated into commercial and defense.

Based on end-use industry, the helideck monitoring system market can be segmented into oil & gas and marine. Oil & gas can be further segmented into fixed and mobile offshore rigs. Similarly, marine can be further segmented into on-board and off-shore. On-board constitutes naval and commercial ship whereas on-shore includes naval base and port. Based on geography, the helideck monitoring system market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America. Asia Pacific is expected to be the most attractive region for the Helideck monitoring system market owing to rapidly expanding end-user base and increasing ships and seismic vessels in developing nations such as China and India in this region.