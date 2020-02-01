Industry Dynamics: Waterproof Market Size, Share and Forecast 2017-2027

The international market for Waterproof has been researched in detail in the publication with increased focus on important factors such as opportunities, and restraints, growth drivers. Each of the factors that pertain to shaping of the market dynamics has been studied and analyzed in detail by the analysts, so as to offer the best and most evaluative study for the report buyers. The snapshot or the executive summary that has been provided in the Waterproof market research study and it has been designed to give a quick overview of the market for receiving information on the go. This could help readers with hands-on data needed to make quick decisions anytime during their growth journey in the market.

Waterstops are elements of concrete structure, which are used to prevent the flow of water. While running through or embedded in the concrete joints, waterstops provide a fluid-tight diaphragm. Waterstops are manufactured from a wide variety of materials depending upon its purpose. The materials include extruded plastic, stainless steel and copper. Waterstops are coated with polymeric coatings. Numerous fitting types and ongoing developments in the sector are expected to increase the demand of waterstops market, globally. Different types of waterstops are used depending upon the application areas, which include walls, under waterstops and external waterstops. The global waterstops market trend is shifting from using waterstops made up of stainless steels material to flexible polymer material. Flexible and syntactic waterstops are durable and corrosion free. It can also resist the fluctuating water flow. All these factors fuel the growth of global waterstops market.

Global Waterstops Market:Market Dynamics

Waterstops are manufactured in various shapes and structures depending upon the area of application. Waterstops are generally manufactured from flexible syntactic and rust proof materials, which result in increased durability and waterproofing. Waterstops also aid in further safety enhancement for domestic as well as commercial purposes to some extent thus providing added benefits to civil contractors as well as the end users. Global waterstops market is also driven by its features such as good chemical resistance, safe for use in portable water structures, rain and moisture resistance. Stainless steel waterstops especially, are safe to be used in extreme heat or cold conditions and it also offers protection from ozone and hazardous aqueous chemicals.

Rapid industrialization in developing economies and continuing developments in the construction industries are some of the macro-economic factors supporting the growth of global waterstops market. Furthermore, global waterstops market are driven by the increasing rate of chemical industries.

Lack of consumer awareness, high cost and technical limitations such as cyclical water conditions may cause problems. Cyclic wetting and drying of waterstops may cause it to swell up and breakdown from the wall. These are the major factors expected to hamper the growth of global waterstops market. To overcome such restraints, key manufacturing companies are focusing on product development and launching new waterstops, which will increase the durability of the waterstops, contributing to the growth of global waterstops market.

Global Waterstops Market: Market Segmentation

The global waterstops market can be segmented based on the material used in manufacturing of the waterstops, by types and by accessories used in waterstops.

Segmentation based on the material used in waterstops is as follows;

Flexible polyvinyl chloride PVC

Polyethylene (PE)

Carbon steel

Others (oil-based paints, etc.)

Segmentation based on the waterstops types is as following;

External Waterstops

Internal Waterstops

Expansion Waterstops

Segmentation based on the accessories used is as following;

Waterstops welding irons

Hog rings

Hog rings pliers

Others

Global Waterstops Market:Regional Overview

Asia pacific is expected to dominate the global waterstops market followed by the Middle East and North America. The developing countries in Asia such as China and India are expected to hold the maximum share in the regional market owing to growing constructions in these countries. The significant growth lies in Western Europe followed by Japan. The upward development in the European countries are expected to fuel the demand of the regional waterstops market. Whereas, Eastern Europe and Latin America followed by Africa are expected to hold lower shares in the global waterstops market. The lack of consumer awareness is expected to hamper the growth of waterstops market in Africa.

Global Waterstops Market: Market Participants

Examples of some of the market participants of global waterstops market includes Henry Company, Trelleborg Ridderkerk BV, Krystol Group, Emagineered Solutions Inc, CE Construction Solutions, BoMetals, Inc., Foshan Nanhai Fufujing Plastic & Hardware Company Limited and Mapei Construction Products India Pvt Ltd. among others.

The waterstops market is highly fragmented and the market players are concentration on strategic expansions and new product launches to fulfill the growing demand of global waterstops market.

