Innovation Benchmarking in Calcium Ammonium Nitrate Market | 2026

Calcium ammonium nitrate is also known as nitro limestone and nitro chalk. Calcium ammonium nitrate is produce by mixing powdered limestone in the ammonium nitrate. It is widely used as fertilizer across the globe. Physiological characteristics of the mixture are neutral. It has the ability to neutralize the acidic soil. Calcium ammonium nitrate is an essential source of nitrogen for plant growth. Nitrogen is quickly absorbed by the plant roots at the fruiting stage; therefore, it is extensively employed by farmers worldwide. The presence of calcium improves soil health for a long period time. The fertilizer grade of calcium ammonium nitrate contains approximately 8% of calcium and around 21% to 27% of nitrogen.

Therefore, it is suitable for enhancing root and soil health. Calcium ammonium nitrate is widely used in a number of countries where ammonium nitrate is banned. Calcium ammonium nitrate is hygroscopic in nature due to which it can retain water molecules at room temperature. These properties are effectively used in the production of pharmaceutical products such as instant cold packs. Instant cold packs are small cold bag used to relax the muscles and to relieve pain caused due to minor injuries. Calcium ammonium nitrate (CAN) is also used to make explosives.

Rise in demand for fertilizers is expected to boost the consumption of calcium ammonium nitrate during the forecast period. Increase in the global population and rise in demand for food are key factors which are expected to drive the demand for calcium ammonium nitrate during the forecast period. Easy availability of urea at a cheaper rate as compared to calcium ammonium and increase in preference for organic fertilizers are anticipated to restrain the calcium ammonium nitrate market in the next few years.

Calcium Ammonium Nitrate Market: Segmentation

Based on end-user industry, the calcium ammonium nitrate market can be segmented into agriculture, pharmaceutical, industrial, and others. Agriculture is expected to account for a significant share in the market during the forecast period. Rise in the production of rice, wheat, maize, legumes, vegetables, and fruits is likely to fuel the calcium ammonium nitrate market in near future. The agriculture segment is sub-segmented into cereals & grains, oilseed & pulses, fruits & vegetables, and turfs & ornamentals. The cereals & grains segment is expected to continue to dominate the market during the forecast period.

Calcium Ammonium Nitrate Market: Regional Outlook

In terms of region, the global calcium ammonium nitrate market can be categorized into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Europe is expected to account for a dominant share in the market during the forecast period. Europe is a major producer of nitrate fertilizers. Presence of prominent manufacturers such as Yara International, Eurochem Group, and Helm AG in Europe is expected to fuel market in the region in the near future. The market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to expand at a significant pace during the forecast period. Rice, wheat, and maize are key crops cultivated in the region. Increase in agricultural production in countries such as China, India, and Indonesia is anticipated to propel the calcium ammonium nitrate market in Asia Pacific during the forecast period. The market in North America is anticipated to expand at a moderate pace in the next few years. The U.S. is a major producer of maize and soybeans crops. This, in turn, is projected to drive the market the country in the near future. The market in Latin America and Middle East & Africa is anticipated to expand at a sluggish pace during the forecast period.

Calcium Ammonium Nitrate Market: Key Players

Large number of companies operate in the global calcium ammonium nitrate market. Prominent manufacturers include Yara International ASA, Eurochem Agro, Helm AG, Pakarab Fertilizers Ltd, Origin Fertilizes Ltd, Barium and Chemicals Inc., San Corporation, Agrico Canada L.P., Fertin Agro India Pvt. Ltd, and Achema AB.