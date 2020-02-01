Intellectual Property in Electronic Environments

Intellectual property (IP) mainly refers to new inventions and creations by any individual or groups, such as symbols, designs, name, concepts etc. used in commerce. Law defines IP as intangible rights that protect the creations of the human intellect and mind, such as copyrightable works and patented inventions.

The purpose of this law is to foster a productive environment wherein innovation is valued and creativity is adopted. Intellectual property rights such as patents, copyrights and trademarks not only enable people to earn economic rewards, but more prominently, promote recognition of their work.

In today’s extremely networked world, the spreading and passing of ideas is vital to bring up innovation. Intellectual Property Rights (IPRs) facilitates the transfer of knowledge and other technologies by assuring all involved parties that this knowledge or invention will not be misused.

The rate at which the electronic devices are becoming obsolete thus compelling the companies to increase their investments in research and developments for the innovation of new gadgets and meeting the new demands of customers.