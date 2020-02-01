Interactive Multimedia Platforms (IMP) Market – Artificial Intelligence-Enabled Interactive Digital Screens In the Healthcare Industry Drives Demand

Multimedia can be described as the integration of different types of media, such as, graphics, animation, audio, text, video, etc. to represent, transmit, and process information digitally. Interactive multimedia can be defined as computer-based user-machine interaction system, which responds to user actions by presenting multimedia content, such as text, animation, moving image, video, and video and audio games. Device which enables or supports multimedia interaction is termed as interactive multimedia platform (IMP). Interactive multimedia platforms include TV, multimedia players, mobile phones, computers, streaming platforms, digital signage, smart displays, and video walls. Ongoing modernization and digitization are expected to create demand for such interactive multimedia platforms, thereby driving the global interactive multimedia platform (IMP) market during 2018 – 2026.

Obtain Report Details @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/interactive-multimedia-platforms-market.html

The ever-changing retail industry has been significantly using interactive multimedia platforms. Shopping malls and hypermarkets are installing smart interactive displays to guide their customers throughout the course of their shopping. Retailers are making use of smart interactive digital signage. They are installing artificial intelligence-enabled interactive digital screens to promote their products and services.

In the healthcare industry, interactive multimedia platforms are being deployed to monitor patient health. For public safety and to ease passenger commute, interactive multimedia platforms are being deployed across the transportation and logistics industry. Moreover, augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) enabled interactive multimedia platforms are being used for training of bus and train drivers on interactive virtual environment rather than on actual vehicles. Furthermore, speech and gesture-driven games and next-generation gaming consoles are making use of interactive multimedia platforms markets. Driven by such applications and usage, the global interactive multimedia platforms (IMP) market is expected to experience remarkable growth in the near future. The retail and gaming industries are anticipated to show significant growth over 2018 – 2026.

For More Industry Insight, Download [email protected] https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=47046

Demand for immersive environment creation is anticipated to boost the interactive multimedia platforms market across the world. Moreover, virtual reality and augmented reality are expected to create lucrative opportunities for the interactive multimedia platforms market during the forecast period. Enterprise digitization is also estimated to generate revenue maximization opportunities for the providers of interactive multimedia platform in the global market. Overall, the global interactive multimedia platforms market is anticipated to expand at a remarkable rate in the near future. North America is poised to witness considerable growth in the interactive multimedia platforms market during the forecast period. The interactive multimedia platforms market in Asia Pacific is likely to expand at a significant CAGR during the 2018 – 2026.