Intravitreal Ivt Injectable Market Top Key Players: F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc.

In its latest report on ‘Intravitreal Ivt Injectable Market’, Persistence Market Research provides a concise analysis on the recent market trends. The report further includes statistics, market forecasts and revenue estimations, that in addition highlights its status in the competitive domain as well as expansion trends adopted by major industry players.

Retinal diseases contributing heavily to the demand growth of intravitreal (IVT) injectables

Hereditary retinal diseases is the major cause of visual loss. Macular degeneration, Diabetic Retinopathy is the important and prominent cause of blindness. According to Genentech Retinal disease report, around 11 million US population are affected with age-related macular degeneration, 7.7 million people are affected with diabetic retinopathy and around 1.1 million population are affected with retinal vein occlusions. Anti-VEGF intravitreal (IVT) injectables medication is most likely use to treat retinal disorders. Increasing prescription of anti-VEGF anticipate the growth of the intravitreal (IVT) injectables market. Many manufacturers aims to develop drugs with anti-VEGF inhibitor, as a result leading to an increase in the demand for intravitreal (IVT) injectables.

North America to have substantial revenue growth in intravitreal (IVT) injectables Market

North America region shown to have high growth in intravitreal (IVT) injectables market. Low vision and blindness are prevailing in the region and high prescription of anti-VEGF intravitreal (IVT) injectables medication has increases the growth of intravitreal (IVT) injectables market. It is estimated that intravitreal (IVT) injectables create an incremental $ opportunity worth US$ 4,350 Mn between 2018 and 2028. Lucentis marketed by Roche and Eylea marketed by Regeneron in the United States, are the commonly prescribed biologics use in intravitreal (IVT) injectables. Apart from this, Avastin and Macugen are also widely used in intravitreal (IVT) injectables market. The North America region holds a significant share in intravitreal (IVT) injectables among all other regions, due to the increase in prescription of retinal biologics, high healthcare facilities and availability and usage of expensive drugs.

Intravitreal (IVT) Injectables Market: Segmental Analysis

The global intravitreal (IVT) injectables market has been segmented on the basis of drug class, indication and distributional channel. On the basis of drug class, the intravitreal (IVT) injectables market has been segmented into anti-VEGF, corticosteroids, antibiotics, antivirals and antifungals. Based on indication, the intravitreal (IVT) injectables market has been segmented into diabetic retinopathy, macular degeneration, endophthalmitis, retinal vein occlusions and others. In terms of revenue, the anti-VEGF segment is expected to have a major share in intravitreal (IVT) injectables during the forecast period as it prevents angiogenesis and also minimize the leakage of fluid that occurs due to retinal diseases. On the basis of distributional channel, the intravitreal (IVT) injectables market has been categorized into hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, drug stores, mail order pharmacies and others. The hospital pharmacies is expected to have high revenue growth in intravitreal (IVT) injectables, owing to the availability of biologics and increase in prescription of anti-VEGF drugs.

