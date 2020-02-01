Joint Replacement Devices Market – Increase in the Prevalence of Osteoarthritis and Rise in Geriatric Population to Drive Market

Global Joint Replacement Devices Market – Snapshot

Increase in patient population, rise in demand for customized knee implants, and surge in government initiatives to drive the global joint replacement devices market. However, product recalls by the Food and Drug Administration and other regulatory authorities and increase awareness about alternative treatments are major factors restraining the global market.

Based on product, the global joint replacement devices market has been segmented into knee reconstruction devices, hip reconstruction devices, and extremity reconstruction devices. The knee reconstruction devices segment is projected to account for a major share of the market by the end of the forecast period. Increase in the number of total knee replacement (TKR) surgeries and launch of knee implants for total and partial knee replacement surgeries are anticipated to propel the knee reconstruction devices segment during the forecast period. In terms of type of fixation, the global market has been classified into cementless, cemented, and hybrid. The cementless fixation segment is anticipated to dominate the global joint replacement devices market owing to the increase in demand for cementless joint replacement surgeries and rise in the number for surgeons preferring these surgeries.

Obtain Report Details @

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/joint-replacement-device-market.html

Based on technique, the joint replacement devices market has been divided into traditional surgery, minimally invasive surgery (MIS), and computer-assisted surgery (CAS). The MIS segment is projected to expand at a rapid pace due to increasing adoption of this technique for replacing joints and rising awareness about the advantages of MIS.

In terms of indication, the joint replacement devices market has been segregated into osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, hip dysplasia, orthopedic trauma, joint stiffness, and others. The osteoarthritis segment is expected to hold a dominant share of the market during the forecast due to the increase in prevalence of osteoarthritis and rise in the number of patients with osteoarthritis opting for joint replacement surgeries.

Request for Sample Copy of Report @

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=45072

Based on end-user, the joint replacement devices market has been categorized into hospitals, orthopedic clinics, and ambulatory surgical centers. The ambulatory surgical centers segment is estimated to expand at a substantial pace during the forecast period. Rapid expansion of the segment is attributed to the increase in number of patients preferring ambulatory surgical centers for surgeries due to short waiting time and hospital stay.

Request Report Brochure @

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=45072

About Us

Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a global market intelligence company providing business information reports and services. The companyâ€™s exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trend analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. TMRâ€™s experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather and analyze information. Our business offerings represent the latest and the most reliable information indispensable for businesses to sustain a competitive edge.

Contact Us

Transparency Market Research

State Tower,

90 State Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

United States

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.transparencymarketresearch.com