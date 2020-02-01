Laboratory Benchtop Automation Market Insights 2018-2028: Market Size & Share, Growth Factors, Key Drivers Restraints, Business Opportunities

Automation in laboratories has dramatically changed the non-analytic and analytic aspects of laboratory operations. The continuous evolution of automation technologies to improve the quality and efficiency of laboratory tests is the major factor which is impelling the adoption of laboratory benchtop automation systems. Moreover, the continuous advancement in information technology, electrical engineering, and instrumentation, the demand for laboratory benchtop automation is increasing to meet the specific requirement for laboratory tests. Furthermore, with the emergence of automation in laboratories, the need for a laboratory benchtop automation system is increased to overcome the challenges of conventional systems in terms of speed, efficient, and volume of tests.

Laboratory benchtop automation is an automated workstation which includes multiple processing instruments which are linked together by a plate mover. Laboratory benchtop automation system is useful for completing repetitive tasks involved in drug discovery, clinical, and analytical testing activities. Moreover, the increasing adoption of laboratory benchtop automation in hospitals and diagnostics centers as an efficient system supporting in the treatment of diseases is driving the growth of the laboratory benchtop automation market. Furthermore, the advancements in diagnostics and forensics research are also supporting the demand for laboratory benchtop automation system.

Laboratory Benchtop Automation Market: Drivers and Challenges

Drivers

The increasing adoption of laboratory benchtop automation system for time and cost saving application is the primary factor which drives the growth of the laboratory benchtop automation market. Moreover, the increase in the number of research and development centers along with the continuous launches of innovative equipment is also fuelling the growth of laboratory benchtop automation market. Furthermore, increasing focus of laboratories in replacing manual methods of repetitive testing activities with the advanced technology is playing a significant role in driving the growth of the laboratory benchtop automation market.

Apart from these, various benefits of laboratory benchtop automation system such as cost, labour savings, and better testing results are increasing the popularity of laboratory benchtop automation. Moreover, the increasing demand for standardized and real-time testing & analysis is also supporting the demand of laboratory benchtop automation system.

Challenges

The reluctance of various small and medium-sized organizations towards the adoption of laboratory benchtop automation system is the major factor hampering the growth of the laboratory benchtop automation market. Moreover, the lack of skilled personnel is also a key challenge for the growth of the laboratory benchtop automation market.

Laboratory Benchtop Automation Market: Segmentation

Segmentation of Laboratory Benchtop Automation Market on the Basis of Product Type:

Automated Liquid Handling & Dispensing Equipment

Sample Storage and Handling Equipment

Laboratory Robotics System

Laboratory Automation System Accessories

Segmentation of Laboratory Benchtop Automation Market on the Basis of End Use:

Research & Development Institutes

Pharmaceutical Industries

Hospitals & Diagnostic Centres

Others

Laboratory Benchtop Automation Market: Competition Landscape

Key Players

Prominent players in the global laboratory benchtop automation market are Thermo Fisher Scientific, Danaher Corporation, Agilent Technologies, QIAGEN, PerkinElmer, Beckmann Coulter Inc., Siemens Healthcare, ABBOTT, Logos Biosystems Inc., Eppendorf, and Biotek Instruments.

Laboratory Benchtop Automation Market: Regional Overview

On the basis of geography, North America is anticipated to hold significant market share in terms of value in laboratory benchtop automation market owing to the early adoption of advanced technologies and continuous innovation and development of laboratory products by key laboratory benchtop automation system providers in the region. Moreover, the continuously growing pharmaceutical market in the Asia Pacific and Europe along with the increase in the number of research and development centers in various countries of the regions are the factors which support the rapid growth of the laboratory benchtop automation market in Europe and Asia Pacific. Also, the evolution of advanced laboratory testing technologies in countries of Asia Pacific is fuelling the growth of the laboratory benchtop automation market. Furthermore, the laboratory benchtop automation markets in Latin America and Middle East & Africa is also expected witness high growth rates owing to the increase in the number of research & development activities and diagnostics and clinical research centers in the regions.