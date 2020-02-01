Listeriosis Treatment in Animals Market to Witness an Outstanding Growth by 2025

Listeriosis is a bacterial infection that affects animals, and birds. The disease is caused by the bacteria Listeria monocytogenes. The disease is caused post ingestion of the soil-borne bacterium by the animals. The disease is found in younger animals and can lead to tooth eruption, and the emergence of molar teeth.

Listeriosis Treatment in Animals Market: Overview

Listeriosis disease is commonly found in animals, and listeriosis treatment precaution involves isolating the infected animal from other animals. Listeriosis treatment includes the usage of antibiotics, and the procedure can take up to six weeks or more. The uterus of domestic animals is liable to infection from L monocytogenes. The disease can be fatal and result in the death of the animal. Therefore high dosage of antibiotics is required to cure the disease. If listeriosis treatment is not diagnosed in its early stages, it may lead to animal death. The mortality rate in cattle is high if listeriosis treatment is not successful conducted. Currently, the treatment for listeriosis does not have any vaccines.

Listeriosis Treatment in Animals Market: Segmentation

On the basis of listeriosis treatment in animals, the market is segmented into various species type:

Companion animals

Livestock

Others

On the basis of listeriosis treatment in animals, the market is segmented into the distribution channel:

Veterinary Clinics

Veterinary Hospitals

Veterinary Research Institutes

Retail Pharmacies & Others

Listeriosis Treatment in Animals Market: Drivers and Restraints

Listeriosis disease is rare and available treatments are limited to antibiotic therapy which includes a high dosage of antibiotics. However, it is anticipated that listeriosis market would grow during the forecast years as many multi-national companies are focusing towards entering into business alliances with research/biotech institutes to develop new vaccines. Listeriosis treatment in animals market is also driven by increasing funding from government for animal disease eradication across the globe. The market for listeriosis treatment in animals will be affected due to the gaps in the knowledge of certain virulent veterinary diseases, and an inability of diagnosis.

Listeriosis Treatment in Animals Market: Region-wise Outlook

Geographically, the listeriosis treatment in animals market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Middle East and Africa. North America leads the market for listeriosis treatment in animals market owing to advancement in biotechnology and veterinary science. Europe is the second leading market for listeriosis treatment in animals due to increased funding and support for international animal disease eradication and expansion of more efficient and advanced diagnosis methods. The Asia Pacific listeriosis treatment in animals market is also anticipated to grow at an increasing rate owing to increasing research expenditure in emerging economies. Asia Pacific region is accounted as a fastest growing region for listeriosis treatment in animals as many players have invested in the development of new drugs. These factors are likely to drive the market growth of listeriosis treatment in animals market during the forecast period globally.

Listeriosis Treatment in Animals Market: Key Players

The major players in listeriosis treatment in animals market include lpha-Vet Animal Health Ltd, Zoetis Inc., Phibro Animal Health Corp., Stockton Hay & Grain Co., Wyeth Laboratories, Strategic Veterinary Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Boehringer Ingelheim Vetmedica, Inc., Cross Vetpharm Group Ltd., Huvepharma EOOD, Walco International, Inc., Vitafor NV, VAPCO Manufacturing Co. Ltd, and Ashish life Science Pvt. Ltd.

Companies have several ongoing kinds of research for the uterine disease therapeutics such as new therapies, such as targeted therapies, immunotherapies, and palliative care. It has been found that companies have various molecules in the pipeline for Listeriosis Treatment in Animals which ensures market growth during the forecast period.

