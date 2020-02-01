Measles Vaccine Market Poised to Expand at a Robust Pace by 2025

Measles is a severe and infectious disease triggered by a virus. Early symptoms of the disease are fever, red eyes, runny nose, and cough. Later, red spots and tiny rashes are observed on skin. Measles is spread by a virus belonging to the paramyxovirus family, genus Morbillivirus. The diameter of virus is 120 nm to 250 nm. Measles only occurs in humans and not in animals. The measles virus first infects only the respiratory tract, then spreads throughout the body.

Measles is one of the leading causes of death among children. According to the World Health Organization (in 1980), measles caused an estimated 2.6 million deaths each year. In 2015, approximately 134200 people died globally due to measles. MMR vaccines (combination of measles, mumps, and rubella vaccine) is given at the time of birth to prevent measles. It is an immunization vaccine and combination of live attenuated viruses of three diseases. In 2015, about 85% of world’s children received one dose of measles vaccine by birthday through routine health services.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommended two doses of measles vaccine. One dose of measles vaccine is 93% effective, while two doses of vaccine is 97% effective in preventing measles. The first dose of measles vaccine is recommended at 12 months through 15 months of age, and the second dose at 4 years through 6 years. One dose of vaccination is recommended to adults who did not get vaccinated in childhood.

The measles vaccine market has been segmented based on product, application, end-user, and region. In terms of product, the market has been categorized into two types: mumps measles rubella vaccine, live (MMR-II) and mumps measles rubella and varicella virus vaccine (Proquad). MMR II (measles, mumps, and rubella virus vaccine live) is a live virus vaccine for vaccination against measles (rubeola), mumps, and rubella (German measles). MMR II is a sterile lyophilized preparation of live virus vaccine containing measles virus, mumps virus, and rubella virus. Proquad is the sterile lyophilized combination of live virus vaccine containing measles, mumps, rubella and varicella virus.

Based on application, the global measles vaccine market has been divided into pediatric vaccines and adult vaccines. Pediatric vaccines are given in two doses. First at the age of 15 months and second is before the age of six. Pediatric vaccines are more effective than adult vaccines. Adult vaccine is only single dose vaccine. According to CDC, adults born in 1957 or later who have not been vaccinated or have not had measles are recommended one dose of measles vaccine. The pediatric vaccines segment is estimated to account for major share of the global measles vaccine market.

In terms end-user, the global measles vaccine market has been segmented into hospitals, clinics, and vaccination centers. Measles vaccines are cost effective and easily available.

Geographically, the global measles vaccine market has been segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. North America is expected to hold high market share of the global measles vaccine market owing to high awareness about the disease and vaccination in the region. Asia Pacific is expected to expand at a high CAGR during the forecast period driven by government initiatives for immunization against measles. Latin America and Middle East & Africa are expected to show significant growth during the forecast period. Growth in the regions is driven by low cost of vaccination. The cost of measles vaccination is less than US$ 1 in these regions.

Key players in the global measles vaccine market are MedImmune, Johnson & Johnson Private Limited, Merck & Co., Inc., Sanofi, Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd., Bavarian Nordic, Astellas Pharma India Private Limited, CSL Limited, Emergent BioSolutions Inc., and GlaxoSmithKline plc, among others.

