Medical Holography Market to Grow at CAGR of 32%, Worth USD 3.5 billion by 2023 | Technology Advancement, Trends, SWOT Analysis

Medical holography is used to create 3-D visualizations of body organs using interference pattern formed when a reference beam of fixed wavelength meets the light of the same fixed wavelength arriving from an object beam situated at a different angle. The global medical holography market is expected to grow at a rate of 32 % CAGR during the forecasted period of 2017 to 2023.

Advances In Diagnostics And Product Development Are The Prime Determinants Of Market Demand

Developments in diagnostics such as CT scanner, MRI, ultrasound, and other devices coupled with the growing rates of screening is the prime driver of the market. The higher resolution, real-time imaging, higher detailing of the topography and morphology of organs afforded by medical holography is an attractive determinant for market adoption. Detailing allows for higher accuracy in estimation of valves defects and congenital heart disease, which aids diagnosis. Thus, medical holography is more representative, accurate and has the higher precision of the actual condition of the organs than of 2-D images.

High Pricing Premium And Market Adoption Is Resulting In Growing Product Launches

The high market penetration and adoption rates of holography products attributable to the attractive benefits over conservative alternatives has resulted in high pricing premium. Demand from physicians has led to product development resulting in market expanse.

High Cost Of Installation And Maintenance May Hamper The Market

The high cost of installation and maintenance coupled with the scarcity of trained workforce may deter the market adoption.

To gain a comprehensive understanding of the global medical holography market, the report is segmented into type, medical applications, and regions.

Based on the type, the market is segmented into reflection hologram, transmission hologram, and hybrid hologram. The hybrid segment is further sub-segmented into the types Embossed hologram, Integral holograms, Holographic interferometry, multichannel hologram, and computer-generated hologram.

Based on medical application, the market is segmented into X-ray holography, endoscopic holography, multiplexed holography for medical tomography, holographic light-in-flight recording method, holography in ophthalmology, holography in dentistry, holography in orthopedic. The ophthalmology segment has sub-segment which include a diffractive bifocal intraocular lens. Also, the endoscopic holography is further sub-segmented into internal hologram recording endoscope, external hologram recording endoscope.

Based on regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa.

America led by the U.S. accounts for the most significant market share of the global hologram market owing to the faster adoption of new technology and enormous purchasing power of healthcare institutions.

The Europe region is led by Germany, France, and the U.K. and accounts for the second largest market. The sizeable medical device industry of Germany is a prime driver of the market.

The Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness fast growth because of the rising healthcare spending, improving healthcare infrastructure and economic development of China, India, and South Korea. The Middle East and Africa region expected to generate a moderate growth skewed in favor of Gulf economies of Saudi Arabia, UAE, Kuwait, and Qatar.

Some of the players engaged in the global medical holography market are, Real View Imaging (Israel), Echo Pixel (CA), Integraf (USA), Royal Philips (Netherland), Zebra Imaging, Eon Reality (US), Nano live SA (Switzerland), Holoxcia (England), Lyncee Tec (Switzerland), Mach 7 Technologies, General Electric Company, DPL Industri A/S Denmark, Olomagic, Arnold Herzig GmbH and others.

2018 – RealView launched its first medical holography product HOLOSCOPE, designed to support all the stages of interventional clinical procedures for use in all clinical environments.

2017 – The world’s first “holographic doctor” developed by community health provider Silver Chain in conjunction with Microsoft was launched in Perth. The system allows healthcare professionals to visit clients in holographic form, projected via its “HoloLens” headset allowing sharing of clinical data in real time.

