Motorcycle Instrument Cluster Market – Emerging Trends, Highlights and Regional Overview 2028

Motorcycle instrument cluster is a simple display system, the main function of this cluster is to display status of vehicle drive system, information regarding current condition of vehicle and driving scenario. The main components of motorcycle instrument cluster consists of speedometer, fuel gauge, pointer and illumination and warning indicators. The basic operation of motorcycle instrument cluster includes the power management system in which the power supply is being connected with battery of 12V or 24V and it maintains the voltages of up/down for memory and display system.

Microcontrollers are also being used in the motorcycle instrument cluster system for driving the various stepper motors and display system which are connected through the LCD (Liquid Crystal Display) segments. The application of motorcycle instrument cluster include bikes, power sector and communication interface.

Growth in the automotive industry is driving the motorcycle instrument cluster market in a significant way. Power sector is boosting the motorcycle instrument cluster market because of the display system is being used in this sector for getting information about the voltages, current and other electrical quantities. In addition, electronics industry is supporting the motorcycle instrument cluster market. However, there are restraining factors in the motorcycle instrument cluster market such as failure of display system and system may fail in detecting the faulty situation.

Motorcycle instrument cluster market has huge potential in maintaining the stability of motorcycle by with use of the cluster system. Anti-brake system can also be applied in motorcycles which lowers the incidence of accidents. Motorcycle instrument clusters made of radium or other radioactive element are trending because these elements can overcome the visibility problem during sunlight or other bright light. Additional features such as speedometer, odometer, clock, fuel gauge, engine temperature indicator, side stand indicator and others is being introduced by major automotive producers.

Growing passion for sports car mainly for its speed features is encouraging motorcycle instrument cluster sales. Preferences have increased for combination of mechanical gauge(s) and LCD display. Microprocessor-driven motor cycle instrument cluster has gained attention in recent days. Other technology trends include direct interfaces and illumination provided by the liquid crystal displays (LCDs), which includes the pointer backlighting, LCD backlighting and gauge backlighting.

Motorcycle Instrument Cluster Market: Segmentation

Based on the type motorcycle instrument cluster market is segmented:

Analog type

Digital & Analog Combination type

All Digital type

Based on the materials used motorcycle instrument cluster market is segmented:

Styrene Maleic Anhydride (SMA)

Polypropylene (PP)

Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

Thermoplastic Polyolefin (TPO)

PC/Acrylonitrile butadiene styrene (ABS)

Leather

Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Powder

Based on the applications motorcycle instrument cluster market is segmented: