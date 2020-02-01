NATURAL FOOD COLORS MARKET 2018 – GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, TRENDS AND FORECAST 2025

This report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies

Global Natural Food Colors Market Outlook

Market Overview

Natural food colorings are immensely used in food and beverage industry to enhance the taste and colors of food products. Natural colors market is growing globally because of its non-toxic properties which are commonly found in synthetic food colors. Natural food colors are extracted from the plants, fruits, algae, seeds, bacteria and from the natural substances which are not harmful to health when consumed. Rising awareness among consumers regarding the health issues related to synthetic food colors and the chemicals used to manufacture them has significantly bolstered the demand for organic food colors across the globe. Government initiatives to outlaw trading and manufacturing of synthetic food colors in many regions such as Europe and Japan have positive impact on the growth of natural food colors in past decade. Not only in food and beverage industries adoption of natural edible colors in organic crayon colors, toys and coloring of fabrics also fosters the demand for natural edible colors globally.

Market Segmentation

• By Product Type

o Curcumin

o carotenoids

o Spirulina

o Paprika Extract

o Anthocyanin

o Copper Chlorophyllin

o Others (carmines, betalains etc.)

• By Applications

o Bakery & Confectionery

o Beverages

o Dairy & Frozen Products

o Meat Products

o Oil & Fat

o Others (soups, salad, condiments, dressings and sauces)

• By Geography

o North America (US, Canada) {Market Share (%), Market Size (USD Million)}

o Europe (UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, Hungary, Sweden, Russia, Poland and Rest of Europe) {Market Share (%), Market Size (USD Million)}

o Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, North Africa, South Africa and Rest of Middle East & Africa) {Market Share (%), Market Size (USD Million) }

o Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America) {Market Share (%), Market Size (USD Million) }

o Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Singapore, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand and Rest of Asia-Pacific) {Market Share (%), Market Size (USD Million) }

o Rest of the World{Market Share (%), Market Size (USD Million) }

Growth Drivers and Restraints

Strict government norms and regulations for the standards of food colors tends the manufacturers to provide their products consist of natural and organic colors, significantly impelling the growth of natural food colors market. For instance, in U.S only seven synthetic colors are permitted and now more than 45% food industry utilizes natural food colors. In India, according to the prevention of Food Adulteration Act of India use of only eight synthetic colors is permitted in specified food products. Growing food and beverage industry coupled with rapid urbanization also increased the consumption of food & beverages in developing regions providing the natural food colors market players vast opportunity to expand their market in untapped regions. However, high extraction and production cost related to natural food colors and the competitive pricing of synthetic colors is the major factor hindering the growth of global natural food colors market.

Market Size and Forecast

The global natural food colors market is expected to increase at a CAGR of 6.9% over the forecast period i.e. 2016-2024. The global natural food colors market is accounted for USD 1.26 billion in 2016 and anticipated to reach USD 2.16 billion by 2024. The global natural food colors market is expected to garner significant growth over the forecast period on the back of strict government regulations for the usage of synthetic food colors.

Europe accounted for the highest revenue share in natural food colors market of 35% total revenue share closely followed by North America with 30% revenue share in global natural food colors market. The natural food color market in these regions is majorly driven by the stringent regulations by the government authorities and rising health awareness among consumers. Asia Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest growing natural food color market across the globe. The natural food color market in Asia Pacific is majorly driven by the expansion of food and beverage industry owing to rapid urbanization. Asia-Pacific natural food color market share accounted for USD 0.316 billion in 2016.

Key Players

• Naturex

o Synopsis

o Financial Analysis

o Business Strategy

o Product Portfolio

o SWOT Analysis

• ITC color

• Royal DSM

• CHR Hansen

• FMC corp.

• Doehler

• Allied Biotech Corporation

• Changuang Bio Tech Group

• Roha Dye Chem Pvt. Ltd

Scope Background

Market Synopsis

Market Segmentation

The global natural food color market is segmented as follows:

• By Product Type (Market Size, Demand Analysis and Growth Analysis)

• By Application Type (Market Size, Demand Analysis and Growth Analysis)

Global Natural Food Color Market Report covered insights of below mentioned regions:

• North America (U.S., Canada) {Market Size, Growth Analysis and Opportunity Analysis}

• Latin America (Argentina, Mexico, Brazil and Rest of Latin America) {Market Size, Growth Analysis and Opportunity Analysis}

• Europe (Germany, Italy, Spain, France, The U.K., Netherlands, Sweden, Hungary, Russia, Poland, Rest of Europe) {Market Size, Growth Analysis and Opportunity Analysis}

• Asia-Pacific (China, India, Singapore, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, South Korea and Rest of Asia Pacific) {Market Size, Growth Analysis and Opportunity Analysis}

• Middle East and North Africa (MENA) {Market Size, Growth Analysis and Opportunity Analysis}

• Rest of World {Market Size, Growth Analysis and Opportunity Analysis}

Market Dynamics: Growth Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities

• Risk Factors

• Regional Variations

• Recent Trends and Developments

Key Market Players

• Synopsis

• Business Strategy

• Product Portfolio

• SWOT Analysis

Porter’s Five Force Model

Market Landscape: Competition and Beyond

Market outlook for business players and entry level players to ascertain their business in dynamic ecosystem

Expert Analysis

Concluding Remarks

