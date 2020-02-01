Next Generation Genomics Market- Artificial Intelligence is the Next Big Player in Genomics

The chromosome haploid sets arranged in microorganism or gamete manner are termed genomes. Genomics is the study of evolution, function, and structure of a variety of scales from an individual cell of the tumor. The genomics has been revolutionized by the introduction of next generation sequencing. DNA sequencing technology has viewed greater advancement with next generation genomics. Next generation sequencing helps sequence the complete human genome in a very short span of time. Next generation genomics is expected to help in the diagnosis and risk analysis of the human body, more quickly and with higher efficacy. There are various tools available to understand, integrate, and organize large volumes of genome data that is used to analyze pipelines and workflows.

With growing technology the recent decade has witnessed a deluge in the practices of interrogating the cell proportions. With rapid growth in biotechnology and the healthcare technologies, next generation genomics is gaining awareness among the masses. With the increased need for the advanced treatment of illnesses such as cancer and tumors to name a few, there is a rapid emergence of healthcare technology. The primary market driver for next generation genomics is increased demand for the treatment of chronic diseases. Also, the next generation genomics market is driven by the declining costs of genes sequencing. Next generation genomics enables effective detection of such diseases with highest degree of accuracy. The world of medical diagnosis is expanding with the invention of newer technologies. Next generation genomics is one such factor that is leading to the growth of the medical industry. Unlike the days before the introduction of next generation genome, when sequencing consumed millions of dollars and years for researchers to produce a single human genome, next generation genomics is capable of sequencing the human genome in a single day at drastically lower costs. The needs of medical science have changed and thus support the adoption of next generation genomics in the coming days. Major companies in the genome industry are investing in innovations and inventions that will give them an opportunity to develop more efficient genomics techniques. Next generation genomics is also moving toward agriculture and the environment. In agriculture the genome research aims to modify crops to resist diseases and pests. To study the complex ecosystems of animals and the plant species at the genetic level genomics is gaining attention in environmental study.

The next generation genomics market suffers from lack of awareness and the availability of genomics experts and well-trained genomics personnel, which may limit its growth. With such limitations, the adoption of next generation genomics technology is low. As the concept of next generation genomics is still nascent the growth of this market is expected to increase slowly.

Next generation genomics can be typically categorized on the bases of data type: epigenomic data, sequence variation data, transcriptomic data, and interactome data. The application of next generation genomics can be done in two different types: RNA sequencing and CHIP sequencing.

Some of the companies engaged in next generation genomics market are AC-Gen Reading Life S.L., Cofactor Genomics, DNA Link Inc., Eurofins MWG Operon, Otogenetics Corporation, Zymo Research, ACGT Inc., CD Genomics Inc., Laragen, Inc., Lifecode Technologies Pvt LTD., Longhorn Vaccines & Diagnostics LLC., Eureka Genomics, and Oxford Gene Technology.