PC Games Market Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019-2025

Executive Summary
A personal computer game (PC game) is a video game that is played on a personal computer rather than on a console. The game is controlled using PC input devices such as the keyboard, mouse, joystick, etc. PC games can be played with or without an Internet connection, and have been available since the introduction of personal computers. A large number of games are available for the PC platform.
This report focuses on the global PC Games status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the PC Games development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Blizzard Entertainment
Electronic Arts
Tencent
UBISOFT
THQ
CAPCOM
Microsoft Game Studios
EIDOS
ROCKSTAR
SIERRA
KONAMI
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
MMO
Adventure
Action
Shooter
Combat
Sports
Role-Playing
Others
Market segment by Application, split into
Game Mall
Personal
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global PC Games status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the PC Games development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of PC Games are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
