Pneumatic Compression Therapy Market to Showcase Vigorous Demand during the Period until 2025

The global pneumatic compression therapy market is expected to witness robust growth during the forecast period. This growth is expected to be primarily driven by increasing adoption of pneumatic compression sleeves and pumps and a growing awareness of pneumatic compression therapy in developing economies. A new report published by Persistence Market Research titled “Pneumatic Compression Therapy Market: Global Industry Analysis (2012 – 2016) and Forecast (2017 – 2025)” studies the overall performance of the global pneumatic compression therapy market for an eight year forecast period 2017 to 2025.

The North America regional market is estimated to lead in terms of revenue generation for pneumatic compression therapy during the forecast period. Increasing patient awareness, rising disease burden and easy availability of de-addiction products through broad distribution channels are some of the factors that are expected to impact revenue growth of the global pneumatic compression therapy market. The next few years are likely to witness an increasing adoption of pneumatic compression therapy across the globe.

Factors Fueling Growth of the Global Pneumatic Compression Therapy Market

High prevalence of varicose vein disease across the globe is one of the important factors that is boosting the growth of the global pneumatic compression therapy market

Increased reimbursement support for pneumatic compression therapy creates positive impact on the development of the global pneumatic compression therapy market

Inequalities in the health and financing system, growth of home care equipment and prevalence of Deep Vein Thrombosis are some of the factors that are responsible for the robust growth of the global pneumatic compression therapy market

Efforts taken by the key players in the market to introduce innovative products to improve the lifestyle of the population further contribute to the growth of the global pneumatic compression therapy market

Availability of alternate therapies such as topical or systemic antibiotics or other pharmacologic agents, surgery and adjunctive therapy are other growth influencers

Global Pneumatic Compression Therapy Market: Segmentation and Market Attractiveness Analysis

The global pneumatic compression therapy market has been segmented on the basis of product type into Pneumatic Compression Sleeves, Segmented Pneumatic Compression Pumps (Programmable Pneumatic Compression Pumps, Non-Programmable Pneumatic Compression Pumps), and Non-Segmented Pneumatic Compression Pumps. Pneumatic Compression Sleeve product type segment is expected to be the most lucrative among all product type segments in the global pneumatic compression therapy market, with an attractiveness index of 1.8. Segmented Pneumatic Compression Pumps product type segment is expected to be the least attractive product type segment in the global pneumatic compression therapy market, with a market attractiveness index of 0.9.

The global pneumatic compression therapy market has been segmented on the basis of distribution channel into Hospitals, Clinics, and E-Commerce. Hospitals is expected to be the most lucrative segment among all distribution channels, with an attractiveness index of 1.4. Clinics is expected to be the second largest distribution channel for pneumatic compression therapy, with a market attractiveness index of 1.0.

The global pneumatic compression therapy market has been studied across the five key regions of North America, Latin America, APAC, Europe, and Middle East & Africa. North America is expected to be valued US$ 457.3 by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 6.7% and a market attractiveness index of 3.4, while Europe is expected to be the second largest region in the global pneumatic compression therapy market, with a market attractiveness index of 0.9.

Global Pneumatic Compression Therapy Market: Key Players

The report features some of the leading companies operating in the global pneumatic compression therapy market such as Medtronic, Tactile Medical, ArjoHuntleigh (Getinge AB), Mego Afek ltd., Medline Industries, Inc., DJO Global, Inc., Bio Compression Systems, Inc., Talley Group Limited, XIAMEN SENYANG CO., LTD, Devon Medical Products, EUREDUC, and Bösl Medizintechnik.

