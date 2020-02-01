Radiography Test Equipment Market 2018-2028: Current Industry Share & Year-Over-Year Growth

Radiography test equipment is a type of non-destructive testing equipment, and it is used in a wide range of applications which includes engineering, forensics, and medicine. The increasing adoption of radiography test equipment for inspecting materials for hidden flaws is one of the major factors which drives the growth of radiography test equipment market. Also, the growing usage of radiography test equipment because of its ability to use short wavelength electromagnetic radiation to penetrate various materials for image processing is also supporting the growing adoption of radiography test equipment.

Radiography test equipment is testing equipment which is used for verifying the internal structure and integrity and for ensuring the asset reliability for controlling the manufacturing process. The rising need for enhancing the life of aging assets and to expand their capabilities is creating potential growth opportunities for the radiography test equipment market. Also, the increasing number of safety, reliability, and environmental standards for industrial products is compelling various industries for the adoption of radiography test equipment and therefore, due to these factors, the radiography test equipment market is expected to expand rapidly in coming few years.

Radiography Test Equipment Market: Drivers and Challenges

Drivers

The increasing usage of radiography test equipment for industrial radiography applications is the key factor driving the growth of radiography test equipment market. Moreover, the continuous adoption of radiography test equipment in manufacturing industries such as electronics, pulp & paper, and semiconductors for testing equipment while adhering to industry regulations is also one of the major factors which is enhancing the growth of radiography test equipment market.

Apart from this, the increasing industrial radiography market along with the growing investments in the industrial infrastructure development is promoting the growth of radiography test equipment market. Moreover, government organizations such as ISO (International Organization for Standardization) and ASME (American Society of Mechanical Engineers) have established measures for assuring the safety of instruments and for the administration of engineering testing services which is generating high demand for radiography test equipment.

Challenges

The health risk associated with the radiation is the key challenge for the growth of radiography test equipment market. Also, the lack of skilled professionals and high cost of radiography test equipment are also some of the major factors which hampers the growth of radiography test equipment market.

Radiography Test Equipment Market: Segmentation

Segmentation of Radiography Test Equipment Market on the Basis of Imaging Methods:

Film Radiography

Digital Radiography

Computed Radiography

Real-time Radiography

Computed Tomography

Segmentation of Radiography Test Equipment Market on the Basis of Industry:

Automotive

Aerospace & Defence

Oil & Gas

Petrochemical

Energy & Power

Others

Radiography Test Equipment Market: Competition Landscape

Key Players

Prominent players in the global radiography test equipment market are General Electric, Nikon Metrology Inc., YXLON International, Olympus Corporation, Hitachi Ltd., Rigaku Corporation, Bosello High Technology, Canon Inc., North Star Imaging Inc., and Hamamatsu Photonics KK.

Radiography Test Equipment Market: Regional Overview

On the basis of geography, North America is anticipated to hold substantial market share in terms of value in radiography test equipment market owing to the rapid adoption of radiography test equipment and non-destructive testing technologies across various industries such as automotive and aerospace & defence. Also, the high availability of skilled workforce in the U.S. is playing a vital role in the growth of radiography test equipment market in the region. In addition, Europe is also expected to capture significant market share in radiography test equipment market due to the upswing in automotive and manufacturing industries. Moreover, rapid industrialization and boom in manufacturing and energy & power sectors of countries in the Asia Pacific is creating potential growth opportunities for radiography test equipment market and therefore, due to this factor Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a high CAGR during the forecast period. Furthermore, increasing awareness among various industries in the countries of Middle East & Africa and Latin America towards the adoption of radiography test equipment and radiography technologies is driving the growth of radiography test equipment market in these regions.