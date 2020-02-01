Rapid Unit Sales of Tularaemia Treatment Market to Push Incremental Revenues in the Global Market

Tularemia is zoonosis disease of wide variety of wild birds and mammals. Humans are infected mainly through the bite of arthropods, particularly ticks and mosquitoes. Tularemia is an infectious disease caused by the gram negative bacteria known as Francisella tularensis. Tularemia occurs mainly in North America, Europe and Asia, a few cases are acquired in Australia. People can develop tularemia by breathing in the F. tularensis contaminated air and consuming F. tularensis contaminated drink or food or having contact with infected animals. Symptoms of Tularemia includes joints and muscle aches, shortness in breathing, and chest pain, swollen lymph glands in the neck, headache, cough, etc. diagnosis of tularemia is usually done by the series of blood tests. tularemia is mostly distributed in the Northern hemisphere and is not found in the southern hemisphere or tropics. According to the European center for disease prevention and control, the number of human cases is approximately 800 annually. Antibiotics are usually given to the patients suffering from Tularemia. Treatment usually last for 10 to 21 days depending upon the stage and medication given. According to CDC, 230 cases of tularemia were reported in United States in 2016. Tularemia is a rare disease which is difficult to diagnose and is usually mistaken with other common illness.

Antibiotic treatment for tularemia is based on few drugs and development of novel therapeutic approaches in the recent years to improve the treatment pattern spur the market of tularemia treatment in near future. Increasing incidence of tularemia in various developed economies and developing economies significantly drive the tularemia treatment market in the forecast period. Lack of effective and safe vaccine availability restraints the growth of tularemia. Stringent regulation for the approval of drugs is one among the restraint which hinder the growth of tularemia treatment market in near future.

The global Tularemia Treatment Market is segmented on basis of Drug Type, Distribution Channel and Geography.

Segmentation by Drug Type Aminoglycosides Fluoroquinolones Tetracyclines Others

Segmentation by Distribution Channel Hospitals Pharmacies Retail Pharmacies Drug Stores



Segmentation by Geography North America Latin America Europe Asia-Pacific Excluding China China Middle East & Africa



Rising prevalence of Tularemia in northern hemisphere and increased outbreak in various countries will drive the market of tularemia treatment in the near future. Increasing awareness among the general population especially in United States and regions affected by tularemia drive the market of tularemia treatment in the forecast period. Research and development in developing novel drugs and approach will drive the market in near future.

The North America market for Tularemia Treatment Market holds the largest revenue share, due to increasing incidence of tularemia and increasing awareness among the people. Favorable reimbursement scenario and increasing adoption of new drug and increasing research and development drive the market of Tularemia Treatment in North America. Europe accounts for the second large revenue share in the global Tularemia Treatment Market, owing to increasing prevalence of infection and increased number of reported cases and improved healthcare infrastructure. Asia Pacific is expected to witness slow growth, due to less incidence cases reported in this region. China is expected to register significant growth, owing to number of incidence cases. Latin America and Middle East & Africa are projected to exhibit slow growth in Tularemia Treatment Market, owing to lack of awareness among population and no cases reported in this region.

Examples of some of the key service provider present in the global Tularemia Treatment Market are Pfizer Ltd., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Allergan, Bayer HealthCare Pharmaceuticals Inc., Mylan Pharmaceuticals Inc., Lupin Ltd., Apotex Inc., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd among others.