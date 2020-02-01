Rise in Demand for bio-Based Products to Drive the Global Furfural Derivatives Market: Transparency Market Research

Furfural Derivatives Market – Snapshot

Furfural derivatives have gained momentum as potential chemicals for the production of biochemical and biofuels. Furfural is the most commonly produced industrial chemical. It can be produced by using easily available raw materials in large quantities. Any material which contains pentosans can be used to produce furfural. Furfural is a solvent produced by the acid hydrolysis of pentosan, which are present in biomasses such as bagasse, corn cobs, rice hulls, and oats hulls. Furfural is a clear, odorless, colorless liquid with the ‘almond-benzaldehyde’ odor. The color of furfural darkens to a dark red/brown when exposed to sunlight in presence of oxygen.

The global furfural derivatives market is anticipated to expand at a significant pace. Expansion of the market is attributed to the increase the demand for furfural from plastics industries and refineries. The furfural derivatives market was valued at about US$ 1.8 Bn in 2017 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 3.1% during the forecast period. Factors such as increase in demand for bio-based products, improvement in the production methods of furfural derivatives, and rise in demand for furfural derivatives from the pharmaceutical industry are boosting the requirement for these derivatives. Surge in demand for furfural derivatives from the plastic industry is a major driver of the market. Bio-based resins used in plastics require furfural to replace the non-degradable resins with degradable resins. Increase in demand for bio-based products owing to the rise in awareness among consumers and surge in environmental regulations is expected to propel the global furfural derivatives market. Demand for bio-based resins and paints is increasing in developed countries due to strict environmental regulations. Furfural derivatives play a major role in the production of resins and paints which are eco-friendly. Methyltetrahyrofuran is a furfural derivative compound, which is employed in the production of green fuel in P-series (alternative fuel). However, methyltetrahyrofuran is considered to be a platform chemical in the near future. This is likely to create opportunity in the furfural derivatives market during the forecast period.

Key players operating in the global furfural derivatives market need to focus on promoting benefits of furfural derivatives. Use of furfural derivatives in pharmaceutical and oil refining industries is projected to boost the furfural derivatives market during the forecast period.