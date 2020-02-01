Robotic Process Automation Market 2019 Global Trend, Segmentation and Opportunities, Forecast 2025
Robotic Process Automation Market:
WiseGuyReports.com adds “Global Robotic Process Automation Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025” reports to its database.
Executive Summary
Robotic process automation (or RPA) is an emerging form of business process automation technology based on the notion of software robots or artificial intelligence (AI) workers.
The robotic process automation market for North America held the largest market share in 2017. North America is estimated to account for the largest share of the global robotic process automation market in 2018.
Request Free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/4072240-global-robotic-process-automation-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025
This report focuses on the global Robotic Process Automation status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Robotic Process Automation development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Nice Systems
Pegasystems
Automation Anywhere
Blue Prism
Ipsoft
Celaton
Redwood Software
Uipath
Verint System
Xerox
Arago Us
IBM
Thoughtonomy
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Automated Solution
Decision Support and Management Solutions
Interaction Solutions
Market segment by Application, split into
Banking, Financial Services and Insurance
Healthcare and Pharmaceuticals
Manufacturing and Logistics
Telecom and IT
Retail and Consumer Goods
Travel, Hospitality, and Transportation
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Robotic Process Automation status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Robotic Process Automation development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Robotic Process Automation are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
For further information on this report, visit – https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/4072240-global-robotic-process-automation-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025
Table of Contents
1 Report Overview
2 Global Growth Trends
3 Market Share by Key Players
4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application
5 United States
6 Europe
7 China
8 Japan
9 Southeast Asia
10 India
11 Central & South America
12 International Players Profiles
13 Market Forecast 2019-2025
14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
15 Appendix
Continuous…
Contact US:
Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US); +44 208 133 9349 (UK)