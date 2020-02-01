Robotic Process Automation Market 2019 Global Trend, Segmentation and Opportunities, Forecast 2025

Robotic Process Automation Market:

WiseGuyReports.com adds “Global Robotic Process Automation Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025” reports to its database.

Executive Summary

Robotic process automation (or RPA) is an emerging form of business process automation technology based on the notion of software robots or artificial intelligence (AI) workers.

The robotic process automation market for North America held the largest market share in 2017. North America is estimated to account for the largest share of the global robotic process automation market in 2018.

Request Free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/4072240-global-robotic-process-automation-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025

This report focuses on the global Robotic Process Automation status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Robotic Process Automation development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Nice Systems

Pegasystems

Automation Anywhere

Blue Prism

Ipsoft

Celaton

Redwood Software

Uipath

Verint System

Xerox

Arago Us

IBM

Thoughtonomy

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Automated Solution

Decision Support and Management Solutions

Interaction Solutions

Market segment by Application, split into

Banking, Financial Services and Insurance

Healthcare and Pharmaceuticals

Manufacturing and Logistics

Telecom and IT

Retail and Consumer Goods

Travel, Hospitality, and Transportation

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Robotic Process Automation status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Robotic Process Automation development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Robotic Process Automation are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

For further information on this report, visit – https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/4072240-global-robotic-process-automation-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

2 Global Growth Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

5 United States

6 Europe

7 China

8 Japan

9 Southeast Asia

10 India

11 Central & South America

12 International Players Profiles

13 Market Forecast 2019-2025

14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

15 Appendix

Continuous…

Contact US:

[email protected]

Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US); +44 208 133 9349 (UK)