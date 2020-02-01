Sachet Machine Market: What Does The Future Holds?

Sachet machine is used to fill and seal small packages with powder and liquid products. These machines are available with different seal patterns and shapes, embossing etc. It is used in the food & beverages industry for food packaging; in the cosmetics industry for packaging of health and beauty products; and in the pharmaceutical industry for packaging medicines etc.

Key factors driving the sachet machine market include rapid industrialization, rise in adoption of automatic machines, and increase in demand for packaged products. Rapid growth in the food & beverages industry will drive the demand for sachet machines in the near future. Evolution in e-commerce has created huge opportunities for producers and distributors in the industry. In order to cater to a comprehensive range of customers across the world, producers and distributors of sachet machines are focusing on selling their products on various e-commerce websites. Promotion of sachet machines through various online channels is projected to offer lucrative opportunities to the sachet machine market in the next few years. On the other hand, availability of cheap labor in emerging economies is one of the major factors hampering the growth of the sachet machine market.

The global sachet machine market can be segmented based on product, machine, seal type, material, distribution channel, end-users, and region. In terms of product, the market can be categorized into vertical sachet packaging machines, horizontal sachet packaging machines, and edge sealing machine. Based on machine, the market can be bifurcated into automatic machine and semi-automatic machine. On the basis of seal type, the sachet machine market is divided into four side seal, three side seal, three side seal with serration, and central seal. In terms of material, the market is bifurcated into plastic which includes high density polyethylene (HDPE), low density polyethylene (HDPE), polyethylene terephthalate (PET), polypropylene (PP), paper, and aluminum. Based on distribution channel, the market can be bifurcated into online and offline.

In terms of end-users, the market is bifurcated into food and beverage, consumer goods, chemical, healthcare, and cosmetics industry. Based on region, the global sachet machine market can be segregated into Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa. The market in North America and Europe is anticipated to register significant growth over the forecast period due to new export opportunities.The sachet machine market in Asia Pacific is projected to expand at a considerable pace during the forecast period due to high investments in packaging industry and increase in number of large-scale manufacturing and multinational companies. Increasing demand for sachet machines in industries such as pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, consumer goods, chemical, healthcare etc. will drive the market in developing countries such as Japan, China, and India. China based manufacturers are focused on expanding their presence in the medium and low-segment of the sachet machine market.