Smartphone Controlled Drone Market: Expected to Witness Significant Revenue Growth Through 2026

The evolution of drones is a massively continuous process, and the global smartphone controlled drone market is borne out of such innovations. In earlier times, drones were exclusively used in military applications. However, trends such as minimization, digitalization, and proliferation of internet of things (IoT) are leading to driving the drone industry towards a mobile future. In 2006, commercial drone permits were issued by the FAA, allowing recreational applications for drones. The first smartphone controlled drone was launched in 2010. Named Parrot AR Drone, this is the first ready-to-fly drone operating completely on Wi-Fi, and controllable through a smartphone. The steady proliferation of technology in the arena of drones is expected to boost the global smartphone controlled drone market in the coming years.

This report provides an exhaustive analysis of the global smartphone controlled drone market, with focus on market opportunities and possible constraints, along with the latest trends driving the market.

The global smartphone controlled drone market is likely to be expedited by the growing proliferation of smartphone across the globe, technological innovations in the sector, and discovery of novel applications for the product. Demand for smartphone controlled drones is expected to be generated by prominent industries such as surveillance, agriculture, forest, construction, etc. Drones with cameras are being widely utilized in inspection of oil rigs, construction sites, telecom towers and in search and rescue operations. Applications such as logistics and delivery are expected to be go commercial in the coming years. Being user friendly is a key feature, which will help gain momentum to the global smartphone controlled drone market.

However, the battery capacity and operating difficulties may pose a challenge to the smartphone controlled drone market in some ways.