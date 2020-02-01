Soft Tissue Repair Market – Increase in Demand for Soft Tissue Repair Devices to Drive Market

Global Soft Tissue Repair Market: Overview

This report analyzes the current and future scenario of the global soft tissue repair market. Rise in number of orthopedic procedures, increase in demand for biologics in breast reconstruction and hernia repair, and increase in geriatric population are projected to drive the global soft tissue repair market. Additionally, rise in prevalence of sports injuries propels the soft tissue repair market.

The global soft tissue repair market report comprises an elaborate executive summary, which includes information about various segments of the market. It also provides information and data analysis of the global market with respect to the segments based on products, application, and region. A detailed qualitative analysis of drivers and restraints of the market and opportunities has been provided in the market overview section. Additionally, the section comprises competitive matrix and company profiles along with business overview to understand the competitive landscape in the market. This section of the report also provides market attractiveness analysis by region and market share analysis by key players, thereby presenting a thorough analysis of the overall competitive scenario in the global soft tissue repair market.

Soft Tissue Repair Market: Key Segments

Based on product, the global soft tissue repair market has been segmented into fixation devices and tissue mesh/patch. The fixation device segment has been further segmented into suture anchor, suture, interference screw, and others. The tissue mesh/patch segment has been further divided into biological mesh and synthetic mesh. Based on application, the global soft tissue repair market has been segregated into orthopedic repair, hernia repair, skin repair, dural repair, breast reconstruction, dental repair, pelvic and vaginal prolapse, and others. Rise in incidence of breast cancer has fueled the demand for breast reconstruction. The market size and forecast for each of these segments have been provided for the period from 2016 to 2026, along with their respective CAGRs for the forecast period from 2018 to 2026, considering 2017 as the base year.

