Spray Drying Market Key Players European Spraydry Technologies Llp, Dedert Corporation

Spray drying is a process for creating a dry powder from a fluid by quickly drying with a heated gas. This is the favored technique for drying of some thermally-touchy materials, for example, pharmaceuticals and foods. Spray particle distribution consistency is a purpose behind spray drying some industrial items, such as catalysts. Air is the warmed drying medium; however, if the fluid is a combustible solvent, for isntance, ethanol or the item is oxygen-delicate, then nitrogen is applied. The global market for spray drying market is segregated on the basis of dryer type, drying stage, flow type, cycle type and application. Based on dryer type, the global market for spray drying is segregated into centrifugal, closed loop, fluidized, rotary atomizer, nozzle atomizer and others.

Rotary Atomizer spray dryer held the largest market share in 2016 and is forecast to witness a stable growth rate during the forecast period of 2017 to 2025. Centrifugal spray dryers are expected to witness the fastest growth rate during the forecast period. Based on drying stage, the global market for spray drying is segregated into single stage spray drying and multi stage spray drying.

Multi stage spray drying held the largest market share in 2016 and this segment is also expected to maintain the fastest growth trajectory during the forecast period. This is attributed to the higher coverage of drying and even distribution of particles throughout the object that is being dried. On the basis of flow type, the global market for spray drying is segmented into mixed flow spray drying, counter current flow spray drying and co-current flow spray drying market. Mixed flow spray drying held the largest market share in 2016 and is forecast to witness a substantial growth rate during the forecast period.

Based on cycle type, the global spray drying market is segregated into closed cycle spray dryer and open cycle spray dryer. Open cycle spray dryer held the largest market share in 2016 and is forecast to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period. Based on application, the global market for spray drying is segregated into food, chemical, pharmaceutical and others. Food held the largest market share in 2016 and is expected to retain a similar trend during the forecast period.. Pharmaceutical is expected to witness the fastest growth rate during the forecast period of 2017 to 2025.

Majorfactors driving the global market for spray drying include increased demand for functional food and beverages. Functional food & beverages require spray drying in a large scale as they are processed. This is fuelling market growth for spray drying globally. Spray drying increases shelf-life of products which in turn helps in logistics. This therefore, is a key factor driving the global spray drying market. Spray driving reduces the damage caused on products that heat drying causes which is the reason that spray drying is gaining sufficient popularity. This in turn is triggering market demand for spray drying globally. High operational and maintenance cost of spray drying equipment is a major restraint to the global market for spray drying. Spray drying for food encapsulation is a potential opportunity to the global spray drying market. Emerging markets in Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa also prove to be potential opportunities to the spray drying market globally.