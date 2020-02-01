Supercapacitors/Ultracapacitors Market 2019 Global Trend, Segmentation and Opportunities, Forecast 2023

Supercapacitors/Ultracapacitors:

Executive Summary

Supercapacitors/Ultracapacitors Global Market Opportunities And Strategies To 2023 report from The Business Research Company provides the strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global supercapacitors/ultracapacitors market.

Where is the largest and fastest growing market for the supercapacitors/ultracapacitors market? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The supercapacitors/ultracapacitors market opportunities and strategies to 2023 report from the Business Research Company answers all these questions and many more.

The report covers the following chapters

• Executive Summary – The executive summary section of the report gives brief overview and summary of the report

•Report Structure – This section gives the structure of the report and the information covered in various sections.

• Market Characteristics – The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the supercapacitors and ultracapacitors market and its segments.

•Market Value Chain And Key Participants – This section of the report defines and explains the key players in the supercapacitors and ultracapacitors market value chain

• Trends And Strategies – This chapter includes some of the major trends shaping the global supercapacitors and ultracapacitors market. This section highlights likely future developments in the market and suggests approaches companies can take to exploit these opportunities.

• Global Market Size And Growth – This section contains the global historic (2014-2018) and forecast (2018-2023) market value, and drivers and restraints that support and control the growth of the market in the historic and forecast period.

• Regional And Country Analysis – This section contains the market value and growth (2014-2023) and market share comparison by region and countries covered in the report.

• Market Segmentation– This section contains the market values (2014-2023) and analysis for different segments.

• Global Macro Comparison – The global supercapacitors and ultracapacitors market comparison with macro-economic factors gives the supercapacitors and ultracapacitors market size, percentage of GDP, and average supercapacitors and ultracapacitors market expenditure.

• Regional Market Size and Growth – This section contains the region’s market size (2018), historic (2014-2018) and forecast (2018-2023) market value, and growth and market share comparison of major countries within the region. This report includes information on all the regions (Asia Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa) and major countries within each region.

• Competitive Landscape – This section covers details on the competitive landscape of the global supercapacitors and ultracapacitors market, estimated market shares and company profiles for the leading players.

• Market Patents – This section includes information on recent supercapacitors and ultracapacitors market in the market.

• Key Mergers And Acquisitions – This chapter gives the information on recent mergers and acquisitions in the market covered in the report. This section gives key financial details of mergers and acquisitions which have shaped the market in recent years.

• Opportunities And Strategies –This section gives information on growth opportunities across countries, segments and strategies to be followed in those markets. It gives an understanding of where there is significant business to be gained by competitors in the next five years.

Markets Covered:

By End User Industries: Automotive, Transport, Renewables, Industrial, Electronic and Others

Companies Mentioned: Murata Manufacturing Co Ltd, Maxwell Technologies Inc, Panasonic Corporation, AVX Corporation, ELNA Co Ltd.

Countries: China, Japan, India, Australia, USA, Brazil, UK, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, Russia

Regions: Asia Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Time series: Five years historic and forecast.

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita

Data segmentations: country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

Sourcing and Referencing: Data and analysis throughout the report is sourced using end notes.

This report describes and evaluates the global supercapacitors/ultracapacitors manufacturers market, which consists of sales of the high-capacity devices used to store electric charges. Supercapacitors/ultracapacitors consist of one or more pairs of conductors separated by an insulator. They are used in automobiles and electronic products such as premium smartphones, digital cameras and solid-state drives. The report covers two periods – 2014-18, the historic period, and 2018-23, the forecast period.

The supercapacitors/ultracapacitors market reached a value of nearly $1.2 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 30.0% to nearly $4.6 billion by 2023. Factors contributing to the growth of the supercapacitors/ultracapacitors market include rapid growth in the electronics industry, increasing popularity of hybrid vehicles, and increased investment in mass rapid transport systems in many developed and developing countries globally. The supercapacitors/ultracapacitors market is challenged by the availability of low-cost alternatives such as batteries and by rising trade protectionism.

The transport segment accounted for the largest share of the supercapacitors/ultracapacitors market in 2018 at $0.59 billion. The highest growth is projected to come from the automotive segment, which is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 34.3%. Major factors for this growth include rising demand for hybrid vehicles owing to incentives and subsidies offered for these cars globally.

Asia Pacific is the largest region in the supercapacitors/ultracapacitors market, accounting for 40% of the global total in 2018. It was followed by Western Europe and North America. The fastest growth in the supercapacitors/ultracapacitors market between 2018 and 2023 is predicted for Asia Pacific, where it is expected at grow at a CAGR of 31.3%, followed by North America at a CAGR of 29.9%.

China is the largest country in terms of value in the supercapacitors/ultracapacitors market. China and the USA are forecast to have the fastest growth at CAGRs of 19.2% and 16.7% respectively.

The market for supercapacitors/ultracapacitors is concentrated. Major players in the market include Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd., Maxwell Technologies, Inc., Panasonic Corporation, AVX Corporation, ELNA Co., Ltd.

The major opportunities in the supercapacitors/ultracapacitor market will arise in the transport segment, which will put on $1.65 billion of annual sales between 2018 and 2023; and in China and the USA, where annual sales gains of $0.83 billion and $0.55 billion respectively will accrue. To take advantage of these opportunities, supercapacitor/ultracapacitor manufacturing companies should adopt strategies such as using graphene and carbon nanotubes and/or metal nitrides as electrodes to increase their products’ power density and overall efficiency, collaborating with research institutes and technology companies and developing new products, such as the new DUK series radial type electric double layer capacitors introduced by Elna in March 2018.

