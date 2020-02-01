Temperature Transmitters Market Analysis | Leading Players, Industry Updates, Future Growth, Business Prospects Research Report Foresight To 2026

Temperature transmitters are electronic instruments which interfaces a temperature sensor to a measurement or control device. Its role is to isolate the temperature signal, filter any EMC noise, and amplify and convert the temperature sensor’s signal to a 4-20mA or 0-10V DC range for further use. 4-20ma temperature transmitters are common in manufacturing as the majority of industrial equipment communicates via this signal range. Thermocouple sensors are primarily used with temperature transmitters to sense temperature. It offers two-wire output as it allows the transmitter to be installed near a sensor to minimize the effects of noise.

Temperature transmitters are enclosed in a metal enclosure which is mounted on a surface or rely track. There are numerous temperature transmitters available along with their different types of mounting steps, which can vary in design, technology, performance, and cost. The most commonly used transmitters are DIN rail, explosion proof, and weather proof temperature transmitters. These are the alternative to many conventional temperature measuring instruments as they have distinct advantages and are therefore employed for remote temperature sensing applications in many industries.

The use of temperature transmitters is anticipated to grow significantly in the near future owing to the technological developments in the temperature sensing sector. Transmitters help in real time forecast of temperature which is an integral function of the metrology department. Temperature transmitters and humidity sensors remove fog and dew from vehicle windshields in bad weather which makes it useful in the automotive industry, which is making continuous efforts to comply with the environmental regulatory norms in different regions across the world. Various technological developments are shaping the future of the temperature transmitters market.

The major growth drivers identified for the temperature transmitters market are increasing investments in automation industries and PAM systems, and rising demand for wireless and non-intrusive temperature measurement capabilities among others. The development of Internet of Things (IoT) and its prospective promise of leveraging smart field devices is further driving shipments of more advanced transmitters. The high initial cost of pressure transmitters may act as a restraint for the growth of the temperature transmitters market. However, the expected trend in the use of transmitters is the use of resistance temperature detector (RTD) sensors in many chemical and pharmaceutical industries.

The global market for temperature transmitters is segmented based on types into thermostat, thermocouple, resistive temperature detectors (RTDs), and thermistor. Based on mounting setups, the global temperature transmitter market can be segmented into field mounting, rail mounting, and head mounting. Furthermore, it is bifurcated on the basis of application into automation or HVAC, meteorology, automotive industry, pharmaceuticals and food industry, industrial measurement, energy & environmental technology, cleanroom technology, and agriculture. Heating, ventilating and air-conditioning is an important application of temperature transmitters as it helps in maintaining an ambient atmosphere.

Based on region, the global temperature transmitters market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. In North America, the market is anticipated to grow due to increasing demand from the automotive industry and from consumers leading to increasing demand for residential HVAC systems. The market in the Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at a higher rate owing to the demand for energy capacity expansion, and sanctioning of new projects. South America is a supplier of temperature transmitters which is produced on a large scale. The market is expected to grow followed by Middle East & Africa.

The temperature transmitters market is highly fragmented with the presence of various players. Some of the leading manufacturers in the market are Abb Ltd., Emerson Electric Company, Endress+Hauser Ag, Honeywell International Inc., Johnson Controls, Inc., Schneider Electric Se, Siemens Ag, Vaisala Oyj, Wika Alexander Wiegand Se & Co. Kg, Yokogawa Electric Corporation, and General Electric among others.