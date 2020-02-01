Turkey Marine Lubricants Market Revenue to Exhibit 3.48% CAGR between 2014 and 2022

Turkey Marine Lubricants Market: Snapshot

Marine lubricants are vital for any ship, since its internal combustion invariable generated some wasted heat. This accumulation of heat in ship’s engine can damage its crucial parts, which may fail to operate at high temperatures. Lubricants with high boiling point help dissipate heat, thus prolonging the lifetime of engines. Lubricants also help in smooth operation of ships, despite which the market witnesses risk from conventional fluids used as lubricants used in marine ecosystems. Nevertheless, as marine environment regulations get stringer, the demand for high quality marine lubricants is expected to rise in the coming years.

Spurred by the aforementioned factors, the global marine lubricants market is expected to rise at a steady 3.48% CAGR in terms of revenue between 2014 and 2022. By volume, the market stood at 84.5 kilo tons in 2013 and is expected to reach 103.8 kilo tons by the end of 2022. If these figures hold true, the global marine lubricants market will exhibit a CAGR of 2.40% during the same time frame.

Rising Shipping Activities with Europe to Keep Demand for Marine Lubricants High in Turkey

In the global marine lubricants market until 2011, Europe with Turkey constituted the second-leading share. However, the shipping industry is gradually shifting toward Asia Pacific and the marine lubricants market is following the suit. Nevertheless, in Turkey the demand for marine lubricants is expected to remain on account of the rise in marine traffic across Turkish straits and the increasing domestic consumption. Furthermore, the Ministry of Environment in Turkey has implemented several regulations to tighten environmental protection and simultaneously ensure that shipping companies adhere to these norms.

On account of the increasing traffic in ports across Turkey, the marine authorizes are compelled to focus on implementing stringent regulations to curb emission of polluting substance. In addition, shipping companies voyaging to the country or passing across the Strait of Bosporus are required to follow the regulations enforced by marine protection organizations. These stringent regulations are expected to fuel the demand for high quality marine lubricants in Turkey. Also with the adoption of environmentally accepted lubricants, the demand for clean marine lubricants is rising. These factors are expected to support strong growth exhibited by the global marine lubricants market.

