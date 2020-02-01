Vascular Grafts Market: Future Growth Strategies by Experts & Top Players 2025

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Global Vascular Grafts Market Research Report 2019” to its huge collection of research reports.

Vascular graft or vascular bypass is a surgical procedure for redirecting blood flow between organs by reconnecting the blood vessels. The procedure is performed to treat a diseased artery to facilitate normal blood flow. It is performed to treat ischemia (also known as abnormal blood flow) for providing the vascular access for hemodialysis patient. Often an autograft is also preferred to provide the vascular access. Grafts are made of teflon, dacron, and allograft.

Amongst all the product segments, bioabsorbable stents, retrievable inferior vena cava filters, and diagnostic catheters (intravascular ultrasound and optical coherence tomography catheters) markets are identified as the high growth segments in the interventional cardiology and peripheral vascular devices market. Better diagnosis of thrombus using IVUS and OCT catheters is expected to drive the diagnostic catheters market.

The global Vascular Grafts market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Vascular Grafts volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Vascular Grafts market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.



The following manufacturers are covered:

B. Braun Melsungen

C.R. Bard

Cook Medical

Medtronic

Terumo

Abbott Vascular

Artegraft

Bentley

Bolton Medical

Cordis

Cryolife

Endologix

Heart Medical Europe

Japan Lifeline

Jotec

Lemaitre Vascular

Lombard Medical Technologies

Maquet Holding

Microport Scientific

Novatech



Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan



Segment by Type

Polyester Grafts

Eptfe Grafts

Polyurethane Grafts

Biosynthetic Grafts

Segment by Application

Hospital

Ambulatory Surgery Center



