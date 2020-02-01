Water Wastewater Treatment Chemicals Market : Dynamics, Segments, Size and Demand to 2016 – 2026

Global water & wastewater treatment chemicals market for coagulant & flocculant, corrosion & scale inhibitor, biocide, defoamer, pH adjuster and others (chelating agents, oxygen scavenger etc.) is estimated to be valued at US $ 26.5 Bn by the end of 2016, representing a Y-O-Y growth of 3.3% over 2015. Rapidly growing industrial sector and urbanisation have led to increased demand for potable water. With decreasing fresh water resources, coupled with stringent government regulations, the growth of global water & wastewater treatment chemicals market is expected to remain high over the forecast period 2016-2026.

Limited availability of water for industrial applications is expected to support growth of water treatment chemicals used in manufacturing industries, especially in the oil & gas, power, and mining sectors. These three sectors collectively account for nearly 49% revenue share of the global water and wastewater treatment chemicals market. Development of central wastewater treatment unit for small & medium scale manufacturers, recycling of wastewater for complete in-situ processing attaining zero discharge, and advanced biological wastewater treatment processes are some of the prominent trends observed in global water & wastewater treatment chemicals market.

Water and wastewater treatment chemicals are used for various applications such as cooling water treatment, boiler water treatment, membrane water treatment etc. across different end-use industries. Among applications, cooling water treatment is expected to hold the largest revenue share of the global water and wastewater treatment chemicals market in 2016. High usage of cooling water during the manufacturing process is a key reason contributing to high demand for water treatment chemicals for this segment.

From product type perspective, corrosion & scale inhibitor accounted for major shares in the overall market in 2015, followed by coagulant & flocculants, and biocide respectively. Corrosion & scale inhibitor segment is forecast to expand at the fastest CAGR of 4.6% in terms of value over the forecast period of 2016-2026. The segment is also expected to create an incremental $ opportunity of US$ 6.4 Bn between 2016 and 2026. In order to prevent process pipelines from corrosion and scaling, thereby increasing their lifetime and process efficiency, corrosion & scale inhibitors are frequently used in various manufacturing industries in high volumes.

From the end-use perspective, oil & gas, power, and mining segments accounted for significant market shares in 2015. High wastewater generation has led to proportionately high consumption of water treatment chemicals in these industries. Oil & gas, power, and mining end user combined, are expected to represent more than half of the total incremental opportunity created in the global water and wastewater treatment chemicals market between 2016 and 2026.

On regional basis, Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) is expected to be the leading consumer of water & wastewater treatment chemicals in 2016, followed by North America & Western Europe. Markets in North America and Western Europe are expected to account for a collective share of approximately 50% in the global water and wastewater treatment chemicals market. Markets in the developing economies of APEJ, Latin America and Middle East & Africa (MEA) are forecast to create an incremental opportunity of US$ 6.1 Bn collectively between 2016 and 2026.

Major players identified in global water and wastewater treatment chemicals market are Kemira Oyj, GE Water & Process Technologies, BASF-SE, Ion Exchange (I) Pvt. Ltd., Thermax Ltd., Dorf Ketal, SNF Floerger, Chembond India Ltd. and Vasu Chemicals.