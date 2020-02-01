Web Content, Search Portals, SEO Services and Social Media Market 2019 Global Trend, Segmentation and Opportunities, Forecast 2022

WiseGuyReports.com adds “Web Content, Search Portals, SEO Services and Social Media Market 2019 Global Analysis, Growth, Trends and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting 2022” reports to its database.

Executive Summary

Web Content, Search Portals, SEO Services And Social Media Global Market Opportunities And Strategies To 2022 report from The Business Research Company provides the strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global web content, search portals, SEO services and social media market.

Where is the largest and fastest growing market for the web content, search portals, SEO services and social media market? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The web content, search portals, SEO services and social media market opportunities and strategies to 2022 report from the Business Research Company answers all these questions and many more.

The report covers the following chapters

• Market Characteristics – The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the web content, search portals, SEO services and social media market. This chapter includes different goods and services covered in the report, basic definitions and market supply chain analysis.

• Global Market Size And Growth – This section contains the global historic (2014-2018) and forecast (2018-2022) market value, and drivers and restraints that support and control the growth of the market in the historic and forecast period.

• Trends And Strategies – This chapter includes some of the major trends shaping the global web content, search portals, SEO services and social media market by segment. This section highlights likely future developments in the market and suggests approaches companies can take to exploit these opportunities.

• PESTEL Analysis – This chapter includes analysis covering the political, economic, social, technological, environmental and legal factors affecting the global web content, search portals, SEO services and social media market.

• Customer Information – This chapters covers recent customer and service providers’ survey findings in the global web content, search portals, SEO services and social media market.

• Global Market Segmentation – This section contains global segmentation of the web content, search portals, SEO services and social media market for 2018. Segmentation types include by region and by country segmentation of the web content, search portals, SEO services and social media market. Some segments of the market are also segmented by product/service type and industry.

• Global Macro Comparison – The global web content, search portals, SEO services and social media market comparison with macro-economic factors gives the web content, search portals, SEO services and social media market size, percentage of GDP, and average web content, search portals, SEO services and social media market expenditure.

• Macro Comparison By Country – The web content, search portals, SEO services and social media market comparison with macro-economic factors across countries gives the web content, search portals, SEO services and social media market size, percentage of GDP, by country and per capita average web content, search portals, SEO services and social media services expenditure.

• Industry Metrics Comparison – This section gives information on industry metrics which affect or influence the web content, search portals, SEO services and social media market. Industry metrics covered in this section include: young population (0 – 25 years), average daily time spent on the internet, number of internet users, number of smart phone users, number of mobile phone users, internet data consumption by segment, internet data consumption per user, and internet data consumption per capita.

• Region/Country Market Size And Growth – This section contains historic (2014-2018) and forecast (2018-2022) market value by all the regions and 12 countries covered in the report. This section also gives information on industry metrics which affect or influence the regions’/countries’ web content, search portals, SEO services and social media markets. Industry metrics covered in this chapter include: average daily time spent on the internet, number of internet users, number of smart phone users and number of mobile phone users.

• Key Mergers And Acquisitions – This chapter gives the information on recent mergers and acquisitions in the market covered in the report. This section gives key financial details of mergers and acquisitions which have shaped the market in recent years.

• Competitive Landscape – This section covers details on the competitive landscape of the global web content, search portals, SEO services and social media market, market shares and company profiles for the service providers including large players such as Google, Facebook and Netflix.

• Market Background – This section describes the media market of which the web content, search portals, SEO services and social media market is a part. This chapter includes the global media market 2014-18 and 2018-22 values, drivers and restraints of the media market, and regional and country analyses for the media market.

• Opportunities and Strategies – Opportunities and strategies based on findings of the research.

Scope

Markets Covered: Digital Publishing And Content Streaming (Web content), Internet Search Portals, Social Media, Search Engine Optimization Services, Digital Publishing, Content Streaming, Social Networking, Micro Blogging and Instant Messaging, Photo Sharing Networks

Companies Mentioned: Google, Facebook Inc., Baidu, Inc., Netflix, Inc., Tencent Holdings Co Ltd

Countries: China, Japan, India, Australia, USA, Brazil, UK, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, Russia

Regions: Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East And Africa

Time series: Five years historic and forecast.

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita, web content, search portals, SEO services and social media market indicators comparison.

Data segmentations: country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

Sourcing and Referencing: Data and analysis throughout the report is sourced using end notes.

This report describes and evaluates the market for web content, search portals, SEO services and social media globally. It covers two five-year periods, 2014 to 2018, termed the historic period, and 2018 through 2022, the forecast period.

The web content, search portals, SEO services and social media market consists of the revenues generated from sales of advertising, subscriptions and advisory services by entities. The global market for web content, search portals, SEO services and social media reached a value of nearly $391.9 billion in 2018, having grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.3% since 2014, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 18.5% to nearly $772.9 billion by 2022.

Growth in the historic period resulted from technological development, the emergence of digital media advertising and increased internet penetration. Going forward, the emergence of affordable internet in developing countries, changing social consumer social behavior and rising mobile internet usage will drive growth. Factors that negatively affected growth in the historic period were low education levels, government regulations, high capital requirements and content acquisition costs associated with intellectual property agreements. Factors that could hinder the growth of this market in the future are government regulations including those reflecting antitrust concerns and privacy and other security issues related to social networks.

The market can be segmented by type into digital publishing and content streaming, internet search portals, social media, and search engine optimization services. Internet search portals accounted for the largest share of the web content, search portals, SEO services and social media market in 2018 at 39.2%. The internet search portals market is also expected to be the fastest-growing segment going forward at a CAGR of 21.1%. Major drivers of the internet search portals market segment include ease of access to search engines, increasing use of computers and smartphones, and increasing use of the internet for business purposes.

The digital publishing and content streaming market which consists of the revenues generated from sales of advertising space and subscriptions can be further segmented by type into digital publishing and content streaming. Content streaming accounted for the largest share of the digital publishing and content streaming market in 2018 at 57.5%. The content streaming segment is also expected to grow at the higher CAGR of the two, at 8.8%.

The internet search portals market which consists of the revenues generated from sales of advertising space can be further segmented by industry type into retail and wholesale, transportation manufacturing, food and beverages, financial services, information technology, electrical and electronics manufacturing, media and recreation, transportation services, healthcare and others. Retail and wholesale accounted for the largest share of the internet search portals market by industry type in 2018, at 23.2%

The social media market which consists of the revenues generated from sales of advertising space can be further segmented by industry type into retail and wholesale, transportation manufacturing, food and beverages, financial services, information technology, electrical and electronics manufacturing, media and recreation, transportation services, healthcare and others. Retail and wholesale accounted for the largest share of the social media market by industry type in 2018, at 24.7%.

