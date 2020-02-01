Web Real Time Communication Market Growth, Trends and Key Players: Apple Inc, Microsoft Corporation

Web Real Time Communication (Web RTC) is an open source application programming interface (API) originated by World Wide Web Consortium (W3C). Web RTC enables end-users with voice calling, video chat and peer to peer file sharing between browsers without the support of any external plugin. World Wide Web Consortium is the international standard organization for the development of standards world wide web. The W3C tries to establish compatibility among industry service providers for adoption of global standards developed by them. The internet protocols required for web RTC are developed, managed and standardized by Internet Engineering Task Force (IETF).

Web RTC comprises of three APIs, GetUserMedia (), PeerConnection () and DataChannels (). The ‘GetUserMedia ()’ request the user for permission to get access to input devices such as microphone and camera. The ‘PeerConnection ()’ establishes a connection between local device and remote device. The ‘DataChannels ()’ represents a bidirectional data channel between both the peers in the connection.

Web RTC provides time efficient, easily accessible and encrypted commercial telephony system. Web RTC is an open source API, hence could be easily accessed by the application developers. This has led to heavy adoption of web RTC in developing communication solutions at a lower cost compared to traditional systems. Web RTC does not depend on platform and device on which it is integrated, thus would attract global customers.

Furthermore, web RTC provides better video and audio quality at a lower cost with enhanced security level compared to other telecommunication systems, thus could drive the growth of global web RTC market. Web RTC adapts and adjusts itself according to the changing network conditions. It adjusts according to bandwidth availability and avoids network congestion, thus increases efficiency of the network.

The organizations enabled with web RTC technology products could improve customer interaction, promotional activities and increase their sales in a cost-effective way. The growth in customer facing industries such as retail, healthcare and hospitality would further boost the growth of web RTC market. However, web RTC is still an emerging technology, therefore has various challenges such as privacy issues with use of public internet and data security. These issues are expected to restrain the growth of global web RTC market. With big players such as Apple Inc. and Microsoft Corporation not supporting web RTC technology, the market is expected to face a hurdle in its growth.