Worldwide Analysis On Butylated Hydroxytoluene Market Strategies And Forecast, 2019 To 2025

Butylated Hydroxytoluene (BHT) is found in bacteria such as green algae. It is also known as dibutyl hydroxytoluene, is as an antioxidant derived from phenol.

For industrial purposes, it is produced through the reaction of 4-methyl phenol with 2-methyl propene. BHT is chiefly used as food preservative due to its antioxidant properties. In addition, it is used to avoid oxidation in industrial additive fluids such as oil and fuel.

The global Butylated Hydroxytoluene market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Butylated Hydroxytoluene volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Butylated Hydroxytoluene market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Cargill Incorporated

Caldic

Impextraco

LANXESS

Parchem Fine & Specialty Chemicals

Perstorp Group

Milestone Preservatives

KH Chemicals

Eastman Chemical Company

Merisol

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Oil & Gas

Food & Beverages

Consumer Products

Aerospace

Automotive

Others

Segment by Application

Food Additives

Fuel Additives

Industrial Additives

Polymeric Ingredients

Pesticide Ingredients

Cosmetic Ingredients

Others

