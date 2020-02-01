Worldwide Analysis On Butylated Hydroxytoluene Market Strategies And Forecast, 2019 To 2025
Butylated Hydroxytoluene (BHT) is found in bacteria such as green algae. It is also known as dibutyl hydroxytoluene, is as an antioxidant derived from phenol.
For industrial purposes, it is produced through the reaction of 4-methyl phenol with 2-methyl propene. BHT is chiefly used as food preservative due to its antioxidant properties. In addition, it is used to avoid oxidation in industrial additive fluids such as oil and fuel.
The global Butylated Hydroxytoluene market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Butylated Hydroxytoluene volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Butylated Hydroxytoluene market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Cargill Incorporated
Caldic
Impextraco
LANXESS
Parchem Fine & Specialty Chemicals
Perstorp Group
Milestone Preservatives
KH Chemicals
Eastman Chemical Company
Merisol
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Oil & Gas
Food & Beverages
Consumer Products
Aerospace
Automotive
Others
Segment by Application
Food Additives
Fuel Additives
Industrial Additives
Polymeric Ingredients
Pesticide Ingredients
Cosmetic Ingredients
Others
