1,4 Butanediol And 2,3 Butanediol Market Current Trends, Opportunity, Growth Potential and Forecast to 2025

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “1,4 Butanediol And 2,3 Butanediol Market Size Will Increase To 10550 Million US$ By 2025, At A CAGR Of 7.5% Over The Forecast Period 2019-2025” to its huge collection of research reports.



1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Market report includes (6 Year Forecast 2019-2025) includes Overview, classification, industry value, price, cost and gross profit. It also offers in-intensity insight of the 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol industry masking all vital parameters along with, Drivers, Market Trends, Market Dynamics , Opportunities, Competitive Landscape, Price and Gross Margin, 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol market Share via Region, New Challenge Feasibility Evaluation, Analysis and Guidelines on New mission Investment.

1, 4-butanediol (BDO) is an important organic chemicals and fine chemicals, can generate a variety of derivatives such as THF, PTMEG, GBL and so on.2,3-Butanediol is a chemical compound with the molecular formula C4H10O2. It has three stereoisomers, all of which are colorless, viscous liquids.

Get Free PDF For More Technical Insights @ https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=S&repid=2374374

In application, 1,4 Butanediol downstream is wide and recently 1,4 Butanediol has acquired increasing significance in various fields of THF, PBT, GBL, PU and others. Globally, the 1,4 Butanediol market is mainly driven by growing demand for THF which accounts for 52.38% global downstream consumption of 1,4 Butanediol in 2017.

However, at present, 2,3 Butanediol has not appeared in large-scale commercial production, and only a small amount of by-products of bio-based polyols appear on the market. The excessive cost is the main factor limiting the commercial production of this product.

In the future, global market is expected to witness significant growth on account of rising applications, so in the next few years, 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol production will show a trend of steady growth. In 2024 the production is estimated to be 4203.6 K MT.

Global 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol market size will increase to 10550 Million US$ by 2025, from 6340 Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol.

This report researches the worldwide 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

This study categorizes the global 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Dairen Chemical

Lyondellbasell

Ashland

Nanya Plastics Corporation

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

INVISTA

MarkorChem

Xinjiang Tianye

Changcheng Energy

Shanxi Sanwei Group

Shanxi BidiOu

Sichuan Tianhua

Henan Kaixiang Fine Chemical

HNEC

TunHe

1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Breakdown Data by Type

1,4 Butanediol

2,3 Butanediol

1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Breakdown Data by Application

PBT

GBL

THF

PU

Other

1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Consumption Breakdown Data by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

GCC Countries

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Place an Enquiry to Our Industry Expert @ https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=E&repid=2374374

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;

To focus on the key 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.

To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

For More Information Kindly Contact:

ResearchMoz

Mr. Nachiket Ghumare,

Tel: +1-518-621-2074

USA-Canada Toll Free: 866-997-4948

Email: [email protected]

Follow us on LinkedIn @ http://bit.ly/1TBmnVG

Follow us on Blogger @ http://summaryofmarketresearchreports.blogspot.in/