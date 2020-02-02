2025 Projections: Global Metal Zippers Market Size, Types, Suppliers and Top Manufacturers

ResearchMoz incorporate new survey report “Global Zippers Market Insights, Forecast to 2025” to its immense accumulation of research reports.

This report studies the global market size of Zippers in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Zippers in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Zippers market by players/brands, region, type and application. This report also studies the global market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Fill The Form To Book A Sample PDF @ https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=S&repid=1908364

Zipper, formerly known as a clasp locker, is a commonly used device for binding the edges of an opening of fabric or other flexible material, as on a garment or a bag and so on.

Zippers are widely used in clothes, shoes, luggage/bags and so on. With increasing demand from downstream industry, zipper production shows continuous upward trend in the recent few years. YKK, RIRI, IDEAL Fastener Industrial, SBS and so on are among of key players in zipper industry. Besides, YKK is the largest manufacturer of zipper in the world and the symbol of high quality zipper.

According to the raw materials, zipper can be mainly divided into three categories: metal zipper, nylon zipper and plastic zippers, of which nylon zipper accounts for the largest production market share with 68.66% in 2017.

Global production of zipper is 53181 M Meters in 2017, increased from 46590 M Meters in 2013. China is the largest base of zipper globally with the share of 56.05% in 2017. However, when considering the product quality, China still has obvious gap with manufacturers from developed countries, such as Japan and Europe.

When refers to the consumption, Asia is the key consumer. China is the largest one and contributed 37.25% share in the consumption market in 2017. Southeast Asia is the follower with consumption volume of 8617 M Meters.

In 2017, the global Zippers market size was 15400 million US$ and is forecast to 21900 million US in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2018. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Zippers market based on company, product type, application and key regions.

The various contributors involved in the value chain of Zippers include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers. The key manufacturers in the Zippers include

YKK

RIRI

YBS Zipper

KAO SHING ZIPPER

IDEAL Fastener

Coats Industrial

SALMI

MAX Zipper

Sanli Zipper

HHH Zipper

KCC Zipper

Sancris

SBS

3F

YCC

Weixing Group

YQQ

XinHong Zipper

CMZ ZIPPER

Zhejiang LIDA Zipper

Xinyu Zipper

HSD Zipper

TAT-Zipper

JKJ Zipper

DIS

THC Zipper

ABC Zipper

Hengxiang Zipper

Hualing-Zipper

QCC

For Enquiry Visit @ https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=E&repid=1908364

Market Size Split by Type

Metal Zipper

Nylon Zipper

Plastic Zipper

Others

Market Size Split by Application

Garment

Luggage & Bags

Sporting Goods

Camping Gear

Others

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Zippers market size (value & volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Zippers market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Zippers manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Zippers with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To project the value and volume of Zippers submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (K Meter). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Zippers market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

About ResearchMoz

ResearchMoz is the one stop online destination to find and buy market research reports & Industry Analysis. We fulfill all your research needs spanning across industry verticals with our huge collection of market research reports. We provide our services to all sizes of organizations and across all industry verticals and markets. Our Research Coordinators have in-depth knowledge of reports as well as publishers and will assist you in making an informed decision by giving you unbiased and deep insights on which reports will satisfy your needs at the best price.

For More Information Kindly Contact:

ResearchMoz

Mr. Nachiket Ghumare,

Tel: +1-518-621-2074

USA-Canada Toll Free: 866-997-4948

Email: [email protected]

Follow us on LinkedIn @ http://bit.ly/1TBmnVG

Blog: https://newmarketsize.blogspot.com