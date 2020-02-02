4G Communication Technology Expanding Growth in Industrial Profibus Market

Growing demand for cost-effective solutions for industrial automation, growing acceptance of smart manufacturing techniques, and need for reliable integration of functional safety and motion control for factory automation has led the demand in the global industrial profibus market. With recent developments taking place where the introduction of 4G communication technology can be seen extensively, this help helps in expanding the growth in the global industrial profibus market. there are high chances of 4G network to become key part in the industrial field monitoring systems in the coming years for development direction, this further enhance growth in this market.

Initiatives Taken by Key Players Augment Growth in Industrial Profibus Market

Leading players of automation technology prefer profibus interfaces for their devices, as it helps in simplifying plant design and eliminates hard wiring. Profibus also acts a good solution for reducing control system cost and offers key functions in the industrial automation. Countries like Canada, US, Germany, South Korea, China, Taiwan, Italy, Singapore, and France are focusing on advancing this industry which will augment demand in the global industrial profibus market in the coming years.

Moreover, initiatives made by key players in advancing demand for industrial profibus includes Robert Bosch, Hitachi, Mitsubishi Electric, Fuji Electric, Alstom, Invensys, Rockwell Automation, Texas Instruments, General Electric, AMETEK ABB Group, Flowserve, and Siemens AG. These players are also making substantial efforts to develop and produce models dedicated for a specific industry. This factor will further benefit growth in this market. Application of industrial profibus is high in power industry as compared to water and wastewater, oil and gas, and automotive industries. Thus, growing increasing investment in developmental activities to innovate products will trigger growth in the global industrial profibus market. Developed economies are the major regions where the growth is high for industrial profibus.