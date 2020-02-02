Advance Technology in Global Healthcare Cloud Computing Market 2019-2025:

Cloudcomputing is the practice of using a network of remote servers hosted on the internet, to store, manage, and process data. It does not require or use a local server and significantly reduces the overall cost by cutting infrastructural costs. In addition to one-time set-up cost, maintenance cost is also huge in case of cloud. Healthcare has the ability to generate quantum of data, from patient background information, to image and video data, each and every fraction of second. To effectively store, as well as process this data, advanced computer with more computation power is required, and to have such systems in healthcare institution, healthcare providers will have to invest much more than what they have invested.

The global healthcare cloud computing market is expected to expand substantially due to implementation of favorable regulatory acts, growing investment from healthcare players, proliferation of high speed internet, government organizations, public awareness,rising demand for stringent regulatory compliance, new payment models, and the implementation of the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act. The restraining factors for the global healthcare cloud computing market are issues related to data privacy, rising number of cloud data breaches, and data portability complications. There are opportunities in global healthcare cloud computing market to development responsible care organizations to increase scope for healthcare cloud computing and Telecloud to create opportunities for healthcare cloud computing market. Increase of cloud computing solution for telemedicineis current trend for this market.

In 2018, the global Healthcare Cloud Computing market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

The key players covered in this study

IBM Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

CareCloud Corporation

Carestream Health

Athenahealth

Cisco Systems

ClearData Networks

EMC Corporation

Dell

Iron Mountain

Hewlett-Packard Company

Oracle Corporation

VMware

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Hardware

Software

Services

Market segment by Application, split into

Clinical Information Systems

Nonclinical Information Systems

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Healthcare Cloud Computing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Healthcare Cloud Computing development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Healthcare Cloud Computing are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

