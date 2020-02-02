Advancements in Die Casting Market – 2026

Among numerous metal forming techniques, the casting is simplest and versatile way of forming the aluminum. By this technique, large number of product can be produced quickly. For instance, the blocks, transmission, and other devices required in automotive industry are produced on large scale with the casting techniques. Die casting is applied where the components are produced by forcing the molten metal. This process can improve the hardness properties of the metal including steel. The demand for the hard metals are driving growth of the market over forecast period.

This report offers comprehensive information and wide-ranging evaluation of the global die casting market. The research report is based on the trustworthy sources such as press release, whitepapers, news updates, and assumptions related with die casting. The report offers comprehensive profiles on these market players and assesses their current standing in the die casting market. The report offers company history, annual turnover, segmental share, SWOT analysis, growth strategies, new product launches, mergers and acquisitions (M&A) activities, and recent research and development (R&D) activities in the die casting market.

Rising adoption of automation across the aluminum die casting industry which leads to the productivity and improves durability of the cast which requires the minimum finishing. The market for die casting is showing lucrative growth opportunities in transportation and industrial sectors. This growth is attributable to the demand for the vehicles which lowers the fuel consumption and likely to boost adoption of the die casting for improving performance of the vehicles. This is a key factor boosting growth of the global die casting market.

Growing automobile industry coupled with growing demand for light weight parts of the automotive are propelling growth of the global die casting market. Additionally, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is increasingly taking initiatives such as imposing stringent regulations and raising the miles per gallons standard for reduction of emission. These norms and regulation mandates the usage of lightweight material and in turn the die casted material. Additionally, these norms are supported by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) as the organization has its own rules to develop die casting industry and reduce pollution are fuelling growth of the global die casting market.

Global Die Casting Market – Regional Outlook:

Geographically, the global die casting market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, APEJ (Asia Pacific excluding Japan), MEA (Middle East & Africa) and Japan. Asia Pacific is dominating the global market for die casting and expected to remain dominant over the forecast period. This growth is attributable to the presence of stringent regulations across numerous countries in order to reduce the emission of greenhouse gases (GHG) mainly from automotive and power generation.

Some of the key players operating in the global die casting market include Empire Die Casting Company, Alcoa Inc., Dynacast, Gibbs Die Casting, Alcast, and Hitachi Metals. In order to fit in to stringent government regulations, the companies are increasingly investing in to the research and development activities.