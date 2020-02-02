Agricultural Machinery Lubricants Market Popular Trends & Techno Logical Advancements to Watch Out for Near Future;Global Industry Analysis 2025

Maintenance of agricultural machinery plays an important role in successful agricultural production. Proper maintenance of agricultural machinery helps in the safety, while performing cultivation activities. Increase in the demand for agricultural products has led to the improvement in maintenance of agricultural machineries. Various agricultural machineries such as tillage equipment, planting machines, plant thinning machines, fertilizer machines, and balling machines need to undergo thorough lubrication process under specific conditions. There are many different factors such as different variety of crops, moisture content in crops, field slope etc. which leads machinery to undergo lubrication process. Due to many technological advancement companies have manufactured automatic lubrication systems, to provide continuous indications of component conditions based on techniques including vibration monitoring, acoustics analysis, oil analysis, tribology, thermography,

Read Report Overview @

process parameter monitoring, visual inspections, and other nondestructive testing techniques. Farmers also face various technical challenges in handling heavy machinery and equipment. The farmers has less seasonal time to cultivate and harvest crops. During this activity, lubricants play an important role in helping machineries to function smoothly. Important machineries such as tractors, balers, harrows, ploughs, and fertilizer spreaders have extensive work load. This work load on machinery leads to lubrication of bearings, joints, or gears driven parts. Agricultural machinery lubricants are used in order to prevent damage caused by friction, heat, stresses etc. Agricultural machinery lubricants also help reduce wear, extend equipment life, and lower re-lubrication intervals. The combination of proper lubrication and preventing contaminant ingress can help lower machine failure by 60%. Lubricants plays an important role in agricultural machinery where the cost of equipment and components are high. The usage of correct lubricator helps farmers extend component life, increase uptime, and lower repair cost.

Request to view Brochure Report:

Based on type, the global agricultural lubricants market can be segregated into mineral oil lubricants, synthetic lubricants, and bio-based lubricants. Mineral oil lubricants are light mixtures of alkanes and cyclic paraffins. They are available in light and heavy grades depending upon the usage and requirement. Synthetic lubricants help protect low-emission engines and exhaust systems by reducing deposits, soot, and oil consumption. Synthetic lubricants are formulated from quality synthesized base stocks. These synthetic lubricants have low channel points and high viscosity index. Bio-based lubricants can be defined as materials that are based on biodegradable and renewable stock. Bio-lubricants are not directly composed of vegetable oil base stocks. They can also be produced from renewable oils such as fatty acids and oils reacted with synthetic alcohols or polyols.

Based on oil, the global agricultural machinery lubricants market can be divided into farm engine oils, hydraulic oils, multipurpose oils, gear oils and others. Engine oils are primarily used in advanced agricultural machines and mobile farm equipment which are used in harsh climatic conditions. Engine oils helps in providing long life to the engine with low maintenance cost. It also helps in maintaining high level of corrosion protection to optimize engine performance. Multipurpose oils are specially used for gear drives, power-shift torque converters, differentials, wet brakes, and hydraulic systems of high performance agricultural machinery. Gear oils are majorly used for transmissions and differentials. They possess excellent oxidation stability and help the machinery perform extremely well even in high operating temperatures. They act as reliable lubricating films even in heavy loads by preventing wear and corrosion of the machinery. Hydraulic oils have outstanding thermal and mechanical stability. They are used in outdoor applications and in hydraulic systems that are operated in wide temperature range.

Request to view Customization Report:

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=CR&rep_id=38555

Based on application, the global agricultural machinery lubricants market can be divided into engines, gear and transmission, hydraulics, greasing and implements. The use of agricultural lubricants in engines helps to protect against sludge and harmful deposits. In addition, the use of lubricants also improves the fuel economy of agricultural equipment. The agricultural machinery lubricants are used in greasing where the greases are used in wet conditions due to their good water resistance qualities. Greases also offer excellent load bearing capabilities, which help in providing long life to the equipment.

Based on geography, the global agricultural machinery lubricants market can be classified into Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America and Europe are the significant regions of the global agricultural machinery lubricants market. Decrease in agricultural labor force in developed and emerging nations has led to an increase in the use of farm machineries such as tractors. This, in turn, has boosted the demand for lubricants that are used in such machineries. Companies operating in the agricultural machinery lubricants market in Asia Pacific are investing significantly in research and development activities.

Prominent players operating in the global agricultural machinery lubricants market include Exxon Mobil Corporation, Royal Dutch Shell plc, Chevron Corporation, and Total S.A. These companies hold significant share of the market. Thus, the agricultural machinery lubricants market experiences intense competition.