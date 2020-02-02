Alkyl Polyglucosides (APG) Market Development Strategies, Market Size, Share, Revenue, and Growth Rate to 2025

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Alkyl Polyglucosides (APG) Market Forecast To Grow At A CAGR Of 2.3% Between The Period 2019-2025, To Increase 342.2 Million US$ By 2025” to its huge collection of research reports.



Alkyl polyglycosides (APGs) are a class of non-ionic surfactants widely used in a variety of household and industrial applications. They are derived from sugars and fatty alcohols; therefore, they are generally favored for their manufacture from renewable resources.

Raw materials for alkyl polyglycosides are starch, glucose and fatty alcohol, on the global market, supply of raw materials is very full, but the upstream raw material prices have reduced, directly leding to the price decline of the product.

At present, alkyl polyglycoside belongs to the emerging of nonionic surfactant, its price has no competitive advantage, and therefore the downstream extension of recent years is not ideal enough.

In spite of the proportion of alkyl polyglycoside is not high in the surfactant market, but it is a kind of trend to replace the traditional surface activity, so the team is optimistic on the sector.

Global Alkyl Polyglucosides (APG) market size will increase to 342.2 Million US$ by 2025, from 291.8 Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of 2.3% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Alkyl Polyglucosides (APG).

This report researches the worldwide Alkyl Polyglucosides (APG) market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Alkyl Polyglucosides (APG) breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

BASF

Shanghai Fine Chemical

Dow

Yangzhou Chenhua

Akzo Nobel

Seppic

Kao

Yixing Jinlan Chemical

CRODA

Fenchem

LG Household & Health Care

Alkyl Polyglucosides (APG) Breakdown Data by Type

C8APG

C10APG

C12APG

Others (C6APG, C14APG, etc.)

Alkyl Polyglucosides (APG) Breakdown Data by Application

Domestic Detergent

Cosmetics

Industrial Cleaning Agents

Plastics, Building Materials Additives

Pesticide Synergist Sgent

Others (Biochemical Engineering, Derivatives Development, etc.)

Alkyl Polyglucosides (APG) Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Alkyl Polyglucosides (APG) Consumption Breakdown Data by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

GCC Countries

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Alkyl Polyglucosides (APG) capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;

To focus on the key Alkyl Polyglucosides (APG) manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.

To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

