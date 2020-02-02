Aluminum Trusses Market 2019-2025 Opportunities, Major Players, Industry News and Policies
A truss is a structure that consists of two-force members only, where the members are organised so that it behaves as a single object. The primary materials most commonly used for stage lighting trusses are Aluminum and Steel. Aluminum, because of its durability, light weight and ease of transport, is the optimum choice for use in concert or stage production.
The market for Aluminum Trusses is fragmented with major players such as Global Truss, Eurotruss, James Thomas Engineering, Prolyte Group, Milos, TOMCAT, LITEC, Truss UK, Truss Aluminium Factory a.s. (TAF), Peroni S.p.a., Xtreme Structures and Fabrication, Metalworx, Interal T.C, Alutek, Kordz, Inc, TAMB CEMS, Vusa Truss Systems, Lumex, Jiangsu Shizhan Group, GuangZhou Dragon Performance Equipment, Guangzhou Shinestage Technonlogies, Nine Trust and so on. There are many small companies in this market. The top five bands of Global Truss, Eurotruss, James Thomas Engineering, Prolyte Group and Milos account for less than 20% revenue market share in 2018.
Price in US and EU is much higher than that of China and other developing countries due to their high quality and powerful functionalities. Developing countries such as China is more likely to attract more investment opportunity for their potential demand.
The Aluminum Trusses market was valued at 821.3 Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach 1002.6 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 2.9% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Aluminum Trusses.
This report presents the worldwide Aluminum Trusses market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2014-2019 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.
This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
Global Truss
Eurotruss
James Thomas Engineering (Area Four Industries)
Prolyte Group
Milos (Area Four Industries)
TOMCAT (Area Four Industries)
LITEC (Area Four Industries)
Truss UK
Truss Aluminium Factory a.s. (TAF)
Peroni S.p.a.
Xtreme Structures and Fabrication
Metalworx
Interal T.C
Alutek
Kordz, Inc
TAMB CEMS
Vusa Truss Systems
Lumex
Jiangsu Shizhan Group
GuangZhou Dragon Performance Equipment
Guangzhou Shinestage Technonlogies
Nine Trust
Aluminum Trusses Breakdown Data by Type
Ladder Truss
Triangular Truss
Square Truss
Circular & Oval Truss
Other
Aluminum Trusses Breakdown Data by Application
Entertainment Industry
Exhibition Industry
Others
Aluminum Trusses Production by Region
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Other Regions
Aluminum Trusses Consumption by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Rest of Europe
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
The study objectives are:
To analyze and research the global Aluminum Trusses status and future forecastinvolving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.
To present the key Aluminum Trusses manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, and recent development.
To split the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.
To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
