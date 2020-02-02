Aluminum Trusses Market 2019-2025 Opportunities, Major Players, Industry News and Policies

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Aluminum Trusses Market Expected to Reach 1002.6 Million US$ by 2025 – Global Truss, Eurotruss, Prolyte Group, Truss UK” to its huge collection of research reports.



Aluminum Trusses Market report includes (6 Year Forecast 2019-2025) includes Overview, classification, industry value, price, cost and gross profit. It also offers in-intensity insight of the Aluminum Trusses industry masking all vital parameters along with, Drivers, Market Trends, Market Dynamics , Opportunities, Competitive Landscape, Price and Gross Margin, Aluminum Trusses market Share via Region, New Challenge Feasibility Evaluation, Analysis and Guidelines on New mission Investment.

A truss is a structure that consists of two-force members only, where the members are organised so that it behaves as a single object. The primary materials most commonly used for stage lighting trusses are Aluminum and Steel. Aluminum, because of its durability, light weight and ease of transport, is the optimum choice for use in concert or stage production.

The market for Aluminum Trusses is fragmented with major players such as Global Truss, Eurotruss, James Thomas Engineering, Prolyte Group, Milos, TOMCAT, LITEC, Truss UK, Truss Aluminium Factory a.s. (TAF), Peroni S.p.a., Xtreme Structures and Fabrication, Metalworx, Interal T.C, Alutek, Kordz, Inc, TAMB CEMS, Vusa Truss Systems, Lumex, Jiangsu Shizhan Group, GuangZhou Dragon Performance Equipment, Guangzhou Shinestage Technonlogies, Nine Trust and so on. There are many small companies in this market. The top five bands of Global Truss, Eurotruss, James Thomas Engineering, Prolyte Group and Milos account for less than 20% revenue market share in 2018.

Price in US and EU is much higher than that of China and other developing countries due to their high quality and powerful functionalities. Developing countries such as China is more likely to attract more investment opportunity for their potential demand.

The Aluminum Trusses market was valued at 821.3 Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach 1002.6 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 2.9% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Aluminum Trusses.

This report presents the worldwide Aluminum Trusses market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2014-2019 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.

This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Global Truss

Eurotruss

James Thomas Engineering (Area Four Industries)

Prolyte Group

Milos (Area Four Industries)

TOMCAT (Area Four Industries)

LITEC (Area Four Industries)

Truss UK

Truss Aluminium Factory a.s. (TAF)

Peroni S.p.a.

Xtreme Structures and Fabrication

Metalworx

Interal T.C

Alutek

Kordz, Inc

TAMB CEMS

Vusa Truss Systems

Lumex

Jiangsu Shizhan Group

GuangZhou Dragon Performance Equipment

Guangzhou Shinestage Technonlogies

Nine Trust

Aluminum Trusses Breakdown Data by Type

Ladder Truss

Triangular Truss

Square Truss

Circular & Oval Truss

Other

Aluminum Trusses Breakdown Data by Application

Entertainment Industry

Exhibition Industry

Others

Aluminum Trusses Production by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Aluminum Trusses Consumption by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Aluminum Trusses status and future forecastinvolving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.

To present the key Aluminum Trusses manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, and recent development.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

