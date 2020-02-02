Aubergine Market : Research by Key players, Type and Application, Future Growth 2017 – 2025

Aubergine is the French name given to Eggplant (Solanum melongena) or brinjal which belongs to the nightshade family of vegetables such as tomato, tobacco plant and sweet pepper. It is grown basically for its eatable fruit. With the origin in Asia, Aubergine is cultivated across the world with different crossbreeds available with enhanced flavors. Although, Aubergine Market is a seasonal vegetable with its natural occurrence between August to October, through agricultural technological advancement it is now available throughout the year. Scientifically Aubergine is a berry fruit with numerous tiny edible soft seeds which are bitter in taste due to the presence of nicotinoid alkaloids. Aubergine is commonly used vegetable in multi-culinary dishes around the world for its unique taste and health benefits. Aubergine is the brilliant source of dietary fibers, potassium, manganese, copper, and vitamin B1 and B6. It is also sourced with folate, magnesium, niacin, and phytonutrients such as basin and chlorogenic acid which have antioxidant activity. Aubergine also has multiple medicinal benefits. The glycoalkaloids present in Aubergine is used as a cancer killing compound.

Aubergine market is segmented by source, color type, end use, and region. By source, it is segmented as natural/organic and hybrid. The hybrid Aubergine being more popular in use, attributed to enhanced flavor and high availability in the market.By color, Aubergine market is segmented as; purple, green, white and bi-color striped. The purple Aubergine is more common in use, mainly due to higher consumer demand and natural occurrence.By end us the Aubergine market is segmented as; household, savory snacks, spreads & pickles, food coloring, textile colorant, and Pharmaceuticals.

By region, the Aubergine market is segmented as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, and the Middle East. Asia Pacific holds the highest share in demand attributed to the vast popularity of traditional cuisine in Aubergine. North America accounts for significant market share in Aubergine market. Approximately 98 percent of the aubergine grown in the U.S. is produced for the fresh market, with the remaining are used for processed products such as frozen entrees and specialty dips and appetizers

Aubergine provides a multitude of health benefits, as these are the rich source of vitamins B1, vitamin B6, potassium, rich in minerals such as copper, magnesium, and manganese and various beneficial antioxidants, which are anticipated to contribute to the growth of global aubergine market over the coming years. Associated health benefits include prevention from type 2 diabetes, managing high blood pressure, cholesterol level, and helps in efficient functioning of immune system. It also helps in improving metabolic function, boosts energy concentrations in the body and prevents from mineral deficiencies.

Aubergine market is mainly driven by increasing application and usage in the food industry. Aubergine is high in demand as its flesh is used in cosmetic industry for preparation of face creams and masks. Increasing application of aubergine, as fruit and vegetable product with low nutritional values, is low also in calories and fats, proteins, carbohydrate, and sugars; for this reason, it is widely recommended in slimming diets, it helps in reducing blood cholesterol level.

Aubergine is a very versatile vegetable: it can be used in many ways in multi cuisine, as an appetizer, a first course, a second course and as a side dish.