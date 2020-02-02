Automated Multi-purpose Workstation Market to Register a Stout Growth by End 2025

Workstation is a platform where laboratory work can be done. In a laboratory, several procedures involving different steps are performed. These steps have risks such as contamination, pipetting errors, or manual errors. Automated workstations are used in laboratories to avoid errors as well as to reduce work pressure. Automated multi-purpose workstations are primarily used in cancer research laboratories or microbiology laboratories where tedious work such as polymerase chain reactions are carried out. Automated workstation are different type of machines used for a variety of processes.

The global automated multi-purpose workstation market is projected to experience robust growth during the forecast period. This can be attributed to the increase in investment in R&D and rise in R&D activities. Increased efficiency in work, involvement of minimum labor, surety of minimized errors, and lack of trained laboratory professionals are the other key factors propelling the global automated multi-purpose workstation market. Furthermore, rise in funding from private and public sectors, increase in productivity of testing, advanced technological solutions, development in the field of drug discovery, clinical diagnostics, forensics etc. are anticipated to augment the market. However, stringent regulations, reluctance to shift to automation in developing countries, and compatibility issues are some of the restraints of the global automated multi-purpose workstation market.

The global automated multi-purpose workstation market can be segmented based on product type, application, end-user, and region. In terms of product type, the market can be divided into pipetting system, PCR workstation, vial filler workstation, phase extraction workstation, sample preparation workstation, and others. Based on application, the market can be classified into oncology, serology, molecular biology, forensics, and others. The molecular biology segment is anticipated to constitute a significant share of the global market due to development and increased application of PCR in various fields, and high specificity of the test involved in molecular biology requiring minimal contaminations. In terms of end-user, the global automated multi-purpose workstation market can be categorized into pharmaceutical industries, academic and research institutes, laboratories, and others.

The automated multi-purpose workstation market is projected to expand at a significant growth rate across the regions. Geographically, the market can be segmented into North America, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, and Middle East & Africa. North America is expected to dominate the market in terms of revenue and volume. This can be attributed to the development of health care infrastructure, increase in number of pharmaceuticals and research companies, high adoption rate of automated workstations, rise in health care expenditure, development in clinical diagnostic laboratories, CROs, and shortage of trained laboratory professionals. Europe is anticipated to account for a significant market share due to rise in awareness about automated workstations and adoption of technologically advanced solutions to minimize errors. The market in Asia Pacific is expected to register a higher growth rate owing to development of new technology, rise in disposable income, surge in health care expenditure, rise in awareness, and entry of new market players.

In order to obtain a significant position in the global automated multi-purpose workstation market, the key players are adopting strategies such as developing user-friendly and cost-effective product, engaging in mergers and acquisitions, robust R&D, and geographical expansion. Key players operating in the global automated multi-purpose workstation market are Eppendorf AG, BioTek Instruments, Inc., Beckman Coulter, Inc., Aurora Biomed Inc., Analytik Jena AG, and Hudson Robotics, Inc.

