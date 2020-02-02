Automated Packaging Systems Market- automation is enhancing the demand for automated packaging systems in the global market

Packaging is an essential feature in the product manufacturing process. It helps in protecting the products from dust, physical damage, and numerous other factors. Automated packaging reduces packaging cost, improves labor productivity, and maintains packaging quality. The growing trend of automation in the packaging industry is expected to further lead to growth of the global automated packaging market.

Automation helps in decreasing labor cost both directly as well as indirectly. Automated packaging systems offer high-quality system-matched bags. Automated packaging systems aim to create an efficient packing approach that is flexible for a wide-ranging variation of industrial uses. In today’s competitive market, packaging of products plays an important role as it protect the product from damage.

Earlier, manufacturers depended on traditional packaging technologies such as manual production and dedicated machinery techniques. Dedicated equipment and manual production with higher labor and liability cost are unable to meet current needs of better production flexibility. Hence, companies are moving toward automated packaging systems which provides them with flexibility and better packaging quality.

An increasing number of researchers have initiated the process of building industrial systems that deal with compound robotic tasks. One of the applications of the next generation of robotics is the automated packing of parts in an assembly process. Furthermore, automation is enhancing the demand for automated packaging systems in the global automated packaging systems market as the current automated machineries require less maintenance.

E-commerce is growing globally especially in emerging countries. Global logistics has become complex due to the swift growth of e-commerce. Packaging is an important part of the e-commerce sector. Rising demand for online shopping has grown in the last couple of years due to which online retailers require an efficient machinery for packaging the ordered products in bulk. These factors are expected to boost the global automated packaging systems market during the forecast period.

High cost and errors in the software is projected to restrain the global automated packaging systems market during the forecast period. However, rise in demand for automated packaging systems is expected to create lucrative opportunities for major players in the automated packaging systems market in the next few years. Additionally, product development in automated packaging systems is further anticipated to boost the automated packaging systems market.

For instance, in October 2017, Automated Packaging Systems Inc. launched two versatile machines with high-speed productivity, called the Autobag and Autobag baggers, at the Processing & Packaging Machinery Trade Association, the U.K’s leading trade association for processing and packaging machinery. The launched products are suitable for a wide range of packaging applications, and also deliver a highly efficient, cost-effective, reliable solution. Full demonstration of the launched products takes place throughout the Processing & Packaging Machinery Trade Association.

The global automated packaging systems market can be segmented based on application, industry, and region. In terms of application, the global automated packaging systems market can be bifurcated into automated conveyors, packaging robot, and automated packagers. Based on industry, the automated packaging systems market can be categorized into transport and logistics, healthcare, food and beverage, automotive, electrical & electronics, and military & aerospace.

In terms of region, the global automated packaging systems market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America. North America is anticipated to hold a leading share of the global automated packaging systems market during the forecast period. This is attributed to the presence of global players in the region.

Some of the leading companies operating in the global automated packaging systems market include Automated Packaging Systems Inc., Siemens AG, Rockwell Automation, Inc., Schneider Electric SE., ABB Ltd., Mitubishi Electric Corporation, Emerson Electric Co., Swisslog Holding AG, Beumer Group GmbH & Co., Kg, and Kollmorgen.