Banana Powder Market Takes A Significant Push Towards More Profitable Avenues – Research by TMR

Banana are the most widely consumed food, globally. Consumption of banana helps in lowering blood pressure, reduce the risk of asthma, and also protect from cancer. Banana are rich in potassium and fibers and so is banana powder. Banana powder is made from processed bananas and are the main component in baby food, milk shakes, bakery products and others.

The present study exhibits the market dynamics and trends of the banana powder market in regions such as North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. The report includes the market growth drivers and challenges for the global banana powder market, and their impact on each region during the forecast period. The report also comprises the study of the drivers, restraints, threats, and opportunities for the banana powder market to provide a substantial view. It also includes the value chain analysis and opportunity analysis of the market.

Banana powder is also a major source of carbohydrate and calories which makes it more ideal component for infant formula. In terms of value, the global banana powder market is expected to reach a market value of US$ 774.4 Mn by the end of 2027, with an anticipated CAGR of 3.9% over the forecast period.

The drivers for the growth of the banana powder market include rising demand for anti-diarrheal in pharmaceutical, rise in production of bakery products using banana powder, increase in use of banana powder for baby food, banana powder is an alternative for gluten free products.

Global Banana Powder Market: Drivers

The rising demand for natural anti-diarrheal in pharmaceuticals

According to the information provide by WHO, diarrhea is considered as the second-largest cause of deaths in children. Each year approximately 500,000 children under five years are dying due to diarrhea disease. Major cause of diarrhea is malnutrition. Bananas are showing effective results than anti-diarrhea medications in reducing diarrhea in subjects with C. Diff infection and tube fed critically ill patients.

Owing to the benefit of banana administration that has been helping patients to control diarrhea, many pharmaceutical companies have been coming up with banana -associated products to treat diarrhea. Hence, in pharmaceutical industry, this health beneficial factor is expected to drive the demand for banana powder.

Global baby food market has witnessed significant growth rate

The baby food market is growing as a competitive industry globally. Retail sales in this segment have been growing at a faster rate, and are projected to be valued around 76 Bn U.S. dollars by 2021, making it one of the fastest growing food and beverage categories. China was the biggest market for baby food in 2016 with over 12 Bn US$, with the United States the second position with 7 Bn US$.

In the production of infant formula, the banana powder has been used as one of the main ingredients. This rising demand for natural ingredients in baby food and increasing value sales for banana powder helps drive its demand, globally. Baby food forms the largest segment in India and accounts for 50.52 percent of the total retail sales in the baby food and formula market. India accounts for the largest population of 0-4-year-olds in Asia.

Additionally, according to the Indian Ministry for Women and Children Welfare, banana, in its powder and pulp form, is being advised to be fed to children as a first infant food. As a result, there is a rising demand for banana powder in the Indian baby food sector.

On the Basis of Application, the Market for Banana Powder is segmented as-

Beverages

Pet Food and Feed Industry

Household

Food Industry Bakery & Snacks Confectionary Infant Food Filings & Dressing Soups & Sauces Others

Cosmetics

