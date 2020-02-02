Battery Separator Materials Market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to expand at a rapid pace due to the presence of Large Battery Manufacturers | 2026

Battery separators mechanically separate anode (positive electrode) and cathode (negative electrode) materials within a cell. These barriers prevent short-circuits between the internal components of the battery and simultaneously allow maximum ionic conductivity during charging or discharging. Separators possess a porous structure and are chemically and electrochemically stable to electrolyte and electrode materials in a battery. The separator aims to shut down the batteries on the occurrence of overheating or short circuit. The separator does not participate in any cell reactions, but its structure and properties play an important role in determining the battery performance, including life cycle, safety, energy density, and power density, by influencing cell kinetics. Hence, a practical design of a separator is based upon the degree of porosity of the material and its mechanical strength.

The global battery separator materials market is primarily driven by the increase in demand for highly efficient batteries in various end-use industries. Electric vehicles (EV) and hybrid electric vehicles (HEV) are eco-friendly technologies that emit low carbon emissions and contribute to clean and sustainable fuel. Rise in awareness about EV and HEV is encouraging manufacturers to invest in battery-operated vehicles. Thus, increase in demand for EV and HEV is expected to boost the demand for battery separator materials. Lithium-ion batteries are widely used in smartphones, laptops, and digital cameras. Increase in demand for smart electronic devices is driving the usage of battery separators in lithium-ion batteries. Rise in need to boost the safety and reliability of battery without compromising on their performance and cost is projected to propel the demand for battery separators. Furthermore, research & development of new materials for battery separators is likely to offer lucrative opportunities to the battery separator materials market during the forecast period. However, replacement of battery separators by other newer technologies is expected to hamper the battery separator materials market in the near future.

Based on type, the battery separator materials market can be segmented into micro-porous polymeric membranes, non-woven fiber mats, composite membranes, electrolyte membranes, and others. The micro-porous polymeric membranes segment held key share of the global battery separator materials market in 2017. These separators possess properties such as low acid solubility, good oxidation resistance, good wettability, low electrical resistance, and high porosity; therefore, they are widely used in various industries.

In terms of application, the battery separator materials market can be divided into Li-ion battery, lead acid battery, and others. The Li-ion battery segment accounted for significant share of the global battery separator materials market in 2017.

Based on end-use industry, the battery separator materials market can be segregated into automotive, consumer electronics, industrial, and others. The automotive segment held key share of the global battery separator materials market in 2017. Implementation of strict environmental regulations against carbon emissions and advancements in new technologies are estimated to drive the automotive industry in the near future. This, in turn, is anticipated to augment the battery separator materials market.

In terms of geography, the battery separator materials market can be split into North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Middle East & Africa. The market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to expand at a rapid pace due to the presence of large battery manufacturers and several end-user industries in countries such as China, Japan, and India. Availability of raw materials at relatively lower prices is expected to drive the battery separator materials market. North America and Europe also constitute significant share of the battery separator materials market owing to the substantial demand for battery separators in the automotive industry in these regions.

Key players operating in the global battery separator materials market include Daramic, LLC, E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, ENTEK, Freudenberg Performance Materials, LITARION GMBH, SK innovation Co., Ltd., Targray, and Toray Battery Separator Film.